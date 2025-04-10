Dairy Council of California Combines Websites for Easy Access

SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of our ongoing rebrand and efforts to align our messaging, Dairy Council of California is excited to announce the consolidation of our websites to create a more seamless and user-friendly experience. HealthyEating.org is now integrated into DairyCouncilofCA.org, establishing a single, comprehensive platform that better serves our partners, educators, and communities.

With this transition, all resources, programs, and tools previously available on HealthyEating.org will now be accessible through DairyCouncilofCA.org. This includes our e-commerce features, allowing partners to easily order nutrition education materials and schedule Mobile Dairy Classroom visits in one convenient location.

Our new website is designed with streamlined navigation, making it easier to explore key areas, including:

Who We Are – Learn more about our story, staff, and board of directors that advance our nutrition education and agricultural literacy efforts.

– Learn more about our story, staff, and board of directors that advance our nutrition education and agricultural literacy efforts. What We Do – Discover our programs, initiatives, and partnerships that support healthy communities through healthy eating strategies.

– Discover our programs, initiatives, and partnerships that support healthy communities through healthy eating strategies. Learning Resources – Access a wealth of evidence-based nutrition education materials for educators, health professionals, and families.

– Access a wealth of evidence-based nutrition education materials for educators, health professionals, and families. News & Press – Stay updated on the latest news, research, and insights from Dairy Council of California.

This consolidation is a key step in ensuring our digital presence reflects our brand’s evolution while continuing to provide high-quality nutrition tools and solutions that work together to elevate the health of children and communities. We are committed to a smooth transition and appreciate your support as we enhance our website to better meet your needs.

Stay tuned for further updates, and in the meantime, explore our new digital home at DairyCouncilofCA.org.

Contact:

Malynda Parsons

Communications Manager

Dairy Council of California

916.633.9333

mparsons@dairycouncilofca.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8a6ac99-32a9-45cd-9107-cb84f0f2bee0



