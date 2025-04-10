900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS REVEALS THEME OF THIS YEAR’S IMMERSIVE EXHIBIT OF FRESH, FLORAL COUTURE: FLEURS DE VILLES DOWNTON ABBEY MAY 21ST – MAY 25TH

Chicago, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleurs de Villes, the globally renowned immersive floral show that has captivated audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Australia, and the UK, returns to 900 North Michigan Shops from May 21 - 25 with an all new show Fleurs De Villes Downton Abbey – a spectacular fresh floral celebration inspired by the famed period drama, created by Chicago’s talented floral designers.

Presented in anticipation of the September 12 theatrical release of the third film Downton Abbey: A Grand Finale, this enchanting exhibition will feature a collection of 15 fresh floral mannequins inspired by the show’s unforgettable characters and iconic period fashion.

Visitors will be transported to the elegance of early 20th-century England, where the aristocratic Crawley family and their devoted staff navigate a rapidly changing era. From Lady Mary’s beaded gowns and statement hats to the impeccably tailored uniforms of the household staff, each floral masterpiece will bring Downton Abbey’s timeless style and compelling narratives to life.

Participating floral designers include Blooming Events Chicago, Ceciel’s Flowers, Da Vinci Rose Flower Co., Event Floral, Flowerlife, Flora Chicago, Fleur + Form, FlowersFlowers, Honey Street Flowers, Lucalessa Floral Design, Robert Koene, The Shy Flower, and The Sunniest Designs.

In addition to admiring the stunning and fragrant floral mannequins, visitors can enjoy free floral demonstrations and talks by local florists from Friday, May 23, to Sunday, May 25. They’re also invited to vote for their favorite floral mannequin for a chance to win a luxurious, one-night stay at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago.

For an extended Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey experience, guests can discover two more beautiful Downton Abbey-inspired floral mannequins on display at The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago, and Four Seasons Hotel Chicago.

"Fleurs de Villes has a rich history of floral storytelling, and we are thrilled to bring the enchanting world of Downton Abbey to life in flowers,” said Karen Marshall, Co-founder of Fleurs de Villes. “This spectacular show will immerse visitors in Downton Abbey, with every detail of the characters’ glamorous gowns and household uniforms thoughtfully reimagined in flowers. We are proud to celebrate the talent of Chicago’s incredible local florists.”

“We couldn’t be more delighted to host this stunning exhibit which essentially converts our property into a six-story conservatory, showcasing the incredible artistry created by our local, floral design community, “said Taylor Stucker, Director of Marketing, 900 North Michigan Shops.

900 North Michigan Shops is the fifth stop on the Fleurs de Villes Downton Abbey 2025 global tour that will span ten cities and three countries, including the United States, Canada, and England.

Licensed by Universal Studios Licensing LLC © 2025 Focus Features LLC.

GENERAL INFORMATION

ABOUT FLEURS DE VILLES

Founded in 2015 by lifestyle and media experts Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall, Fleurs de Villes (flowers of the cities) is a global luxury brand specializing in bespoke fresh-floral experiences and activations. Champions of experiential marketing in the form of large-scale floral installations, Fleurs de Villes is a floral story-teller, bringing to bloom brand legacies through flowers. Gardens, venues and shopping districts come to life through fresh-floral place-making and retail engagement, plus collaborations with some of the world’s biggest luxury brands and entertainment franchises. Fleurs de Villes has produced more than 125 unique luxury floral events, uniting over 1,300 floral artists in major destinations across the United States, Canada, England, Scotland and Australia. Leveraging local floral talent in every city, Fleurs de Villes creates authentic, engaging 360-degree experiences with omni-channel touch points across digital, video, social, print and live platforms. For more information please visit fleursdevilles.com.

ABOUT 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS

An iconic anchor of the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast, 900 North Michigan Shops is an architecturally stunning 465,000 square-foot, seven-level experiential retail destination in the heart of Chicago. Anchored by Bloomingdale’s, 900 North Michigan Shops features more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, Janet Mandell, Max Mara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a variety of dining options and handcrafted cocktails. And Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting.

900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates available on Instagram, and Facebook, or visit www.shop900.com.

