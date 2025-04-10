Itron to Announce First Quarter Results on May 1, 2025

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, announced today that it will release financial results for the quarter ended Mar. 31, 2025 before market opens on Thursday, May 1, 2025. The company’s press release and financial statements will be available on the company’s website at https://investors.itron.com on May 1, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. EDT followed by the management conference call at 10 a.m. EDT to discuss the results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call on a live webcast which can be accessed, along with a supplemental presentation, through the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations. Participants can pre-register at any time and should access the webcast 10 minutes prior to the start of the call to install and test any necessary audio software.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available through May 8, 2025 and may be accessed on the company’s website at Itron Investor Events & Presentations.

About Itron

Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us: www.itron.com.

Itron® and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners, and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.

For additional information, contact:



Itron, Inc.

Paul Vincent

Vice President, Investor Relations

512-560-1172

David Means

Director, Investor Relations

737-242-8448

Investors@itron.com

Itron, Inc.