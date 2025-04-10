Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 9, 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in the Company’s management proxy circular dated March 7, 2025 was elected as a director. The voting results for the eleven directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Christopher D. Hodgson 1,531,315,342 98.36 25,488,933 1.64 Sharmila Karve 1,550,826,983 99.62 5,977,302 0.38 Hon. Jason Kenney 1,551,502,364 99.66 5,301,912 0.34 Sumit Maheshwari 1,555,610,237 99.92 1,194,039 0.08 R. William McFarland 1,550,423,622 99.59 6,380,653 0.41 Satish Rai 1,556,642,999 99.99 161,277 0.01 Chandran Ratnaswami 1,555,382,313 99.91 1,421,963 0.09 Gopalakrishnan Soundarajan 1,555,637,229 99.93 1,167,047 0.07 Lauren C. Templeton 1,553,109,258 99.76 3,695,018 0.24 Benjamin P. Watsa 1,556,623,312 99.99 180,964 0.01 V. Prem Watsa 1,555,344,955 99.91 1,459,321 0.09



About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.