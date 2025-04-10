Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the First Quarter Ended February 28, 2025

DELSON, Quebec, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended February 28, 2025.

For the three months ended February 28, 2025, Goodfellow reported a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.27 per share compared to a net loss of $0.1 million or $0.01 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $111.2 million compared to $105.3 million last year.

Goodfellow delivered 5.5% sales growth in the first quarter of 2025, leveraging its diversified product offering and strong distribution network across Canada. Increased overhead including wages, leases and depreciation tied to existing sites, and the integration of several asset acquisitions in the United States, led to impacts that will take time to fully mitigate. Goodfellow remains focused on long-term opportunities and will continue to monitor and manage the supply chain to address risks related to U.S. tariffs.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. With a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada and in the Northeastern U.S., Goodfellow effectively serves commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

   
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
   
 February 28
2025		 February 29
2024		 
 $ $ 
   
Sales 111,180 105,334 
Expenses  
Cost of goods sold85,713 82,546 
Selling, administrative and general expenses27,819 22,884 
Net financial costs786 55 
 114,318 105,485 
   
Loss before income taxes(3,138) (151) 
   
Income taxes(878) (43) 
   
Total comprehensive loss(2,260) (108) 
   
Net loss per share – Basic and Diluted(0.27) (0.01) 
     


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 As at As at As at 
 February 28
2025		 November 30
2024		 February 29
2024		 
 $ $ $ 
Assets       
Current Assets      
Cash4,237  5,314 4,397 
Trade and other receivables69,995 56,601 69,672 
Income taxes receivable7,513 6,634 8,254 
Inventories158,879  131,284 122,802 
Prepaid expenses4,051  4,047 3,771 
Total Current Assets244,675 203,880 208,896 
       
Non-Current Assets      
Property, plant and equipment43,552 43,883 33,208 
Intangible assets751  896 1,340 
Right-of-use assets20,863  19,936 10,586 
Defined benefit plan asset21,747  21,925 15,453 
Other assets1,327 1,336 777 
Total Non-Current Assets88,240  87,976 61,364 
Total Assets332,915 291,856 270,260 
       
Liabilities      
Current Liabilities      
Bank indebtedness42,385 5,913 11,311 
Trade and other payables55,494 49,028 44,986 
Provision818  930 2,778 
Dividends payable2,105 - 4,256 
Current portion of lease liabilities6,418  6,271 4,419 
Total Current Liabilities107,220 62,142 67,750 
       
Non-Current Liabilities      
Lease liabilities15,985  15,203 7,878 
Deferred income taxes8,303 8,303 4,112 
Total Non-Current Liabilities24,288  23,506 11,990 
Total Liabilities131,508  85,648 79,740 
       
Shareholders’ Equity      
Share capital9,271  9,309 9,370 
Retained earnings192,136 196,899 181,150 
 201,407 206,208 190,520 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity332,915 291,856 270,260 
       


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 February 28
2025		 February 29
2024		 
 $ $ 
Operating Activities    
Net loss(2,260) (108) 
Adjustments for:    
Depreciation and amortization of:    
Property, plant and equipment1,262 835 
Intangible assets145  147 
Right-of-use assets1,495 1,034 
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(6) (8) 
Provision(112)  (11) 
Income taxes(878)  (43) 
Interest expense239  45 
Interest on lease liabilities341  137 
Funding in (deficit) excess of pension plan expense178  (106) 
Other(58)  1 
 346  1,923 
     
Changes in non-cash working capital items(34,562) (32,510) 
Interest paid(545) (189) 
Income taxes paid(1) (1,925) 
 (35,108) (34,624) 
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (34,762) (32,701) 
     
Financing Activities    
Net increase in bank indebtedness4,000  - 
Net increase in CORRA loans24,000 - 
Payment of lease liabilities(1,435) (1,199) 
Redemption of shares(436) (119) 
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 26,129 (1,318) 
     
Investing Activities    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(931) (1,282) 
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment6  8 
Other assets9 - 
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (916) (1,274) 
     
Net cash outflow(9,549) (35,293) 
Cash, beginning of period(599)  28,379 
Cash, end of period(10,148) (6,914) 
Cash position is comprised of:    
Cash 4,237 4,397 
Bank overdraft(14,385) (11,311) 
 (10,148) (6,914) 
     


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
 Share
Capital		 Retained
Earnings		 Total 
 $ $ $ 
       
Balance as at November 30, 20239,379 185,624 195,003 
       
Net loss- (108) (108) 
       
Total comprehensive loss- (108) (108) 
       
       
Dividend- (4,256) (4,256) 
Redemption of Shares(9) (110) (119) 
       
Balance as at February 29, 20249,370 181,150 190,520 
       
Balance as at November 30, 20249,309 196,899 206,208 
       
Net loss - (2,260) (2,260) 
       
Total comprehensive income - (2,260) (2,260) 
       
Dividend - (2,105) (2,105) 
Redemption of Shares (38) (398) (436) 
       
Balance as at February 28, 20259,271 192,136 201,407 
       


From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
info@goodfellowinc.com
  

Goodfellow results quarter Trimestre

