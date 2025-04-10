Unattended Retail, Reimagined: Naturals2Go and VendTech Announce One-Stop-Shop to be Revealed at The NAMA Show 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Naturals2Go and VendTech have officially launched a powerful new era in unattended retail, delivering the industry’s most innovative equipment, smart technology, and full-service support all under one roof in the industry’s most complete “one-stop-shop”.

Naturals2Go, long recognized as the most award-winning leader in “healthy vending” – launching and supporting successful vending operators – is expanding its offerings. They now support growth-minded business owners with advanced programs to succeed in the broader convenience services industry.

VendTech, once the quiet engine powering Naturals2Go’s success, is now open for business – bringing the industry’s most proven, tech-forward, and scalable solutions directly to operators ready to grow. From AI-enhanced equipment to vending management systems, VendTech will reveal technology-forward proprietary and partnered solutions, a world-class vending machine line-up, office coffee service, micro markets, fixtures, displays, kiosks, card readers, and more.

Both brands operate in harmony under one award-winning team, offering operators one trusted source for innovation, reliability, and real-world expertise. The team will open the doors to complete convenience at The NAMA Show, May 5-7 in Las Vegas, Nevada.



Join them at The NAMA Show

Booths 3248 and 3143, right beside NAMA Central.

www.naturals2go.com/nama-2025

Unattended retail – self-service shopping experiences where customers can purchase products without a cashier or on-site staff – is a $34.9 billion industry, according to the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA).

About Naturals2Go and VendTech

The company, represented as Naturals2Go Holdings Inc and VendTech Holdings Inc, privately-held entities by President Heath Falzarano, is setting the stage as global leaders in unattended retail.

Since 2009, Naturals2Go has helped thousands of entrepreneurs launch and grow successful vending businesses – becoming a recognized leader in unattended retail and the #1 Business Opportunity in its category for thirteen years in a row. Backed by a team with decades of industry experience, many whom are operators too, Naturals2Go provides world-class support, industry-leading machines, expert coaching, and the tools needed to create long-term business success. Naturals2Go has placed over 20,000 vending machines for 2,300 small business owners/ vending owner-operators across the United States to date. This represents approximately 14% of vending business owners in the U.S.

Behind that success is VendTech, the engineering, operations, and technology backbone that quietly powered Naturals2Go’s growth. Together, Naturals2Go and VendTech now deliver the most complete ecosystem in unattended retail—from starting a vending business to scaling it with smart, seamless solutions.

VendTech/ Naturals2Go has been certified as a Great Place to Work in 2024 and 2025. Now operating out of Savannah, GA headquarters, El Paso, TX regional operations centers, and other locations to be announced soon, their workforce is a hybrid of remote employees and local employees rooted in the community with their Naturals2Go Plus operations.

Naturals2Go: www.naturals2go.com