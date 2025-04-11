TECHTARGET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating TechTarget, Inc. on Behalf of TechTarget Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TechTarget, Inc. (“TechTarget” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:TTGT) on behalf of TechTarget stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether TechTarget has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 6, 2024, TechTarget disclosed that its previous financial statements “should no longer be relied upon and were being restated” because of certain “errors” which had been identified. These financial statements included those filed with the Company’s Registration Statement and related to the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses of Informa PLC.” On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.09 per share, from $25.54 per share on December 6, 2024, to close at $23.48 on December 9, 2024.

Then, on March 31, 2025, TechTarget disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its 2024 Annual Report. The Company revealed it needed to “further evaluate technical accounting matters,” related to its combination with the “Informa Tech Digital Businesses.” The Company disclosed “[b]ased on preliminary information” it “expects to record a pre-tax non-cash goodwill impairment charge related to the business in the range of approximately $70m to $110m” for the 2024 fiscal year. On this news, the price of TechTarget shares declined by $2.05 per share, from $14.81 per share on March 31, 2025, to close at $12.76 on April 1, 2025.

