Block, Inc. Long-Term Shareholder Announcement: Johnson Fistel Encourages Investors to Reach Out For More Information About Continuing Investigation

SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) against certain of its officers and directors to hold them responsible for damages they allegedly caused the company to suffer.

If you have continuously owned Block, Inc. shares since before February 26, 2020, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/block-inc-3

Previously, a class action lawsuit was filed against Block, Inc. seeking damages, but only for those who acquired stock between February 26, 2020 and April 30, 2024 (the “Class Period”). If you purchased shares before the Class Period, you will not be able to participate in any recovery obtained in the class action, but you may be able to participate in a separate action seeking to hold the officers and directors who engaged in the alleged wrongdoing responsible for any damage to the company.

The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Block had engaged in widespread and years-long compliance lapses at Square and Cash App, including by failing to conduct basic due diligence regarding its customers' identities or the nature of customer transactions so as to prevent the platforms from being used for illegal or illicit activities; (b) Block had effectively created a haven for widespread illegal and illicit activities on its Square and Cash App platforms by imposing minimal obligations on customers seeking to open accounts, transact, and deposit or withdraw funds; encouraging the use of bitcoin; and pressuring the Company's banking partners to forgo ordinary know your customer due diligence activities; (c) thousands of transactions on Square and Cash App were made in connection with a wide variety of illegal and illicit activities, including, inter alia, money laundering, child sexual abuse, sex trafficking, drug trafficking, terrorism financing, contract killings, and illicit payments to entities and persons subject to economic sanctions; (d) Block allowed its customers to withdraw funds even after the accounts had been flagged for potentially illegal or illicit activities; (e) Block customers could open up multiple accounts using fake identities in order to engage in illegal or illicit activities; (e) Block customers could open up multiple accounts using fake identities in order to engage in illegal or illicit activities; (f) Block's senior leadership and the Board had failed to correct identified compliance deficiencies despite numerous red flags, internal employee reports of deficiencies, and customer complaints; (g) Block's Cash App user metrics had been artificially inflated through the use of fake accounts and the ability of criminals and other bad actors to open multiple accounts; and (h), as a result of (a)-(g) above, Block was subject to a material, undisclosed risk of its conduct being exposed, thereby exposing the Company to reputational harm, adverse regulatory actions, the loss of business activity, and adverse impacts to the Company's operations and financial results.

If you would like to know more about your rights as a shareholder or how you can participate in holding the officers and directors responsible for the damage that they allegedly caused the company to suffer, please contact Johnson Fistel at (619) 814-4471.

