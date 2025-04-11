SEALCOIN Demonstrates Satellite-Enabled IoT Transactions Using WISeSat LEO Constellation

Pushing the Frontiers of IoT with Secure, Decentralized Microtransactions Beyond Terrestrial Limits

Geneva, Switzerland, April 11, 2025 –WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, today announced that its subsidiary SEALCOIN AG, unveiled a groundbreaking Proof of Concept (PoC) that illustrates the Company’s ability to integrate with remote IoT devices through satellite communications. Leveraging the WISeSat Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation and the FOSSA IoT platform, this milestone marks a major step toward SEALCOIN’s vision for a decentralized, transactional IoT that transcends terrestrial infrastructure.

Built on WISeKey’s satellite infrastructure, the PoC enables microtransaction-driven data exchanges between fully off-the-grid IoT devices, with each data set cryptographically signed at the source device for integrity and trust.

The architecture operates as follows:

Device-to-Device Exchange via Satellite: A request for data is initiated by one IoT device and fulfilled by another using SEALCOIN as the value exchange layer.

REST API Integration with WISeSat via FOSSA: The responding device acts as a bridge to the WISeSat network through a REST API, retrieving data from the satellite-linked database, which has been securely signed by the source device.

Blockchain Settlement via SEALCOIN on Hedera: Each exchange is recorded and settled securely and efficiently via the SEALCOIN token on the Hedera network.





This PoC proves the feasibility of executing secure, decentralized, satellite-enabled data transactions between machines in geographically isolated or infrastructure-deficient environments. The implications for smart agriculture, environmental monitoring, autonomous logistics, and defense applications are immense, setting the stage for a new wave of use cases previously unimaginable.

This is the first iteration of SEALCOIN’s satellite integration roadmap. Looking ahead, the project will focus on embedding SEALCOIN capabilities directly within satellites, secured at the silicon level using Secure Element technology. This foundational step will enable future “Satellite-as-a-Service” business models, where spaceborne infrastructure autonomously participates in decentralized economies.

“Our goal with SEALCOIN has always been to make transactional IoT borderless, scalable, and secure,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of WISeKey Group. “With this demo, we’ve not only expanded that vision into space but opened doors to solutions for regions with no cellular or terrestrial coverage”.

SEALCOIN’s architecture is inherently modular, supporting a plug-and-play approach to new types of sensors and satellite operators, further enhancing its potential for global deployment.

This is just the beginning of a bold trajectory toward true device-to-device economies, decentralized, autonomous, and resilient by design.

