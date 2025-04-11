Regulated information

Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 11 April 2025 – 8 AM CET

Fagron publishes agenda for 2025 annual shareholders meeting

The Board of Directors of Fagron NV invites shareholders to attend Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders on Monday 12 May 2025.

Agenda

The agenda includes the discussion of the annual report, the approval of the annual financial statements and the dividend proposal of €0.35 for the financial year 2024, and the approval of the remuneration policy.

The full agenda and further details can be found in the meeting documents.

Meeting and meeting documents

Fagron’s annual general meeting of shareholders will be held at its statutory seat, Venecoweg 20A, 9810, Nazareth (Belgium) and by audio and video conference on Monday 12 May 2025 at 3PM CET.

The convocation, including the agenda, and other documents related to this general meeting of shareholders can be found on the Fagron website.

Further information

Ignacio Artola

Global Investor Relations Leader

Tel. +34 670 385 795

Ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron

Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 30 countries around the world.

Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol ‘FAGR’. Fagron’s operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.

