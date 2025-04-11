NORBIT ASA – Notice of Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2025

Trondheim, 11 April 2025: The Annual General Meeting of NORBIT ASA will be held on Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 4:00 pm CET as a physical meeting at Stiklestadveien 1, Trondheim. Shareholders who are not able to attend the meeting are encouraged to vote in advance or submit a proxy form prior to the meeting.

Attached please find the following documents:

  • The notice of the general meeting, including the proposed resolutions and attendance and proxy forms
  • The proposals from the nomination committee for the general meeting
  • The board of directors’ report on salary and other remuneration for leading personnel for 2024

All documents to be processed in the meeting, including access to electronic registration and proxy, will be made available at the company’s website www.norbit.com.

To access the electronic system for notification of attendance, reference number and PIN code must be stated.

For more information, please contact:
Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO, +47 959 62 915
Per Kristian Reppe, CFO, +47 900 33 203

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to selected applications, solving challenges and promoting sustainability through innovative solutions, in line with its mission to Explore More. The company is structured in three business segments to address its key markets: Oceans, Connectivity and Product Innovation & Realization. The Oceans segment delivers tailored technology solutions to global maritime markets. The Connectivity segment provides wireless solutions for identification, monitoring and tracking. The Product Innovation & Realization segment offers R&D services, proprietary products, and contract manufacturing to key customers. NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim with manufacturing in Europe and North America, has around 600 employees, and a worldwide sales and distribution platform.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments

NORBIT - AGM Notice 2025 NORBIT - Proposals from the Nomination Committee 2025 NORBIT - The board of directors report on salary and other remuneration for leading personnel for 2024

