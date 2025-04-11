RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2025-04-11
Loan3113 
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0009548704
Maturity2027-12-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln400 +/- 400 
Total bid volume, SEK mln1,728
Volume sold, SEK mln620
Number of bids11 
Number of accepted bids 6
Average yield0.858 %
Lowest yield0.838 %
Highest accepted yield0.880 %
% accepted at highest yield       6.10 

 

Auction date2025-04-11
Loan3114
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-code SE0013748258
Maturity2030-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln300 +/- 300 
Total bid volume, SEK mln430 
Volume sold, SEK mln80 
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids4
Average yield0.673 %
Lowest yield0.669 %
Highest accepted yield0.673 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00



Auction date2025-04-11
Loan3115
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0016786560
Maturity2039-06-01
Tendered volume, SEK mln100 +/- 100 
Total bid volume, SEK mln220
Volume sold, SEK mln100
Number of bids6
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.849 %
Lowest yield0.849 %
Highest accepted yield0.849 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00

 


