RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Sveriges Riksbank
|Auction date
|2025-04-11
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|400 +/- 400
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|1,728
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|620
|Number of bids
|11
|Number of accepted bids
| 6
|Average yield
|0.858 %
|Lowest yield
|0.838 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.880 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|6.10
|Auction date
|2025-04-11
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
| SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|300 +/- 300
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|430
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|80
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|0.673 %
|Lowest yield
|0.669 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.673 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2025-04-11
|Loan
|3115
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0016786560
|Maturity
|2039-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|100 +/- 100
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|220
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|100
|Number of bids
|6
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.849 %
|Lowest yield
|0.849 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.849 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00