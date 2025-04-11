CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIB Marine”) (OTCQX: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank (the “Bank”), announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the quarter and three months ended March 31, 2025. Net income of $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, or $0.24 basic and $0.23 diluted net income per share, compares to $0.2 million during the same quarter of 2024, or $0.13 basic and $0.10 diluted net income per share.

Financial highlights for the quarter include:

  • Net interest margin increased to 2.62% compared to 2.44% for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2.29% for the first quarter of 2024. The rising trend continues as the cost of funds reprices lower relative to the changes in yields on earning assets. Net interest income rose $0.3 million compared to the same quarter of 2024, primarily due to declining cost of funds and improved net interest margin.
  • Although quarter-end loan balances declined $12 million compared to December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses to loans rose from 1.26% to 1.29%, primarily due to a deterioration in forecasted short-term economic outcomes. Non-performing assets to total assets of 0.67% and non-accrual loans to loans of 0.84% on March 31, 2025, compares to 0.68% and 0.81%, respectively, on December 31, 2024. In 2024, the Bank maintained lower loan balances to support the preferred stock redemption and ensure appropriate capital ratios. Looking ahead, an increase in the loan portfolio is expected over the remainder of the year, primarily driven by growth in the commercial segments.
  • The Banking Division’s $0.8 million of net income for the quarter was unchanged from the same period the prior year. Due to seasonal factors and high interest rates, the Mortgage Division experienced a slow first quarter, resulting in a net loss of $0.2 million, which is an improvement of $0.2 million compared to the same period in 2024 due to cost-saving actions implemented earlier. The net remaining Other Division, comprised primarily of parent company operations, had a net loss of $0.3 million with roughly one-third of that amount attributed to subordinated debt interest expense. Although the parent company has a $2 million line of credit, no draws have been made on that potential funding source to date.

Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, CIB Marine’s President and CEO, commented, “Our banking operations have gained momentum, with our strong corporate banking group rebuilding the commercial loan pipeline and our net interest margin trending higher due to management's diligent efforts to lower our cost of funds. Despite an improvement of $0.2 million from the first quarter of the previous year, the Mortgage Division reported a loss due to the challenging business environment for residential mortgages. We anticipate a decline in overall mortgage production for the remainder of the year compared to the previous year, primarily due to lender staff reductions, but remain confident in the capabilities of our current lending team to deliver solid mortgage production.”

He added, “In February, we announced the launch of our 2025 common stock repurchase program, which is expected to buy back up to $1 million worth of shares through the end of the year. During the first quarter of 2025, we spent $235,000 in open market transactions to buy 7,429 shares at an average price of $31.65 per share. This price was significantly lower than the tangible book value of $57.37 per share as of December 31, 2024, and the repurchases contributed to an increase in the tangible book value to $58.46 per share by March 31, 2025.”

As the Company prepares for its upcoming annual meeting, he concluded, “We look forward to discussing key topics related to our operating results and capital plans at the Annual Shareholder Meeting on Thursday, April 24th, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to visit our website for more information about the virtual meeting and to review the meeting materials.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates nine banking offices in Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and has mortgage loan officers and/or offices in six states. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
CIB Marine has made statements in this release that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. CIB Marine intends these forward-looking statements to be subject to the safe harbor created thereby and is including this statement to avail itself of the safe harbor. Forward-looking statements are identified generally by statements containing words and phrases such as “may,” “project,” “are confident,” “should be,” “intend,” “predict,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect CIB Marine’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance that are subject to many uncertainties and factors relating to CIB Marine’s operations and the business environment, which could change at any time.

There are inherent difficulties in predicting factors that may affect the accuracy of forward-looking statements.

Stockholders should note that many factors, some of which are discussed elsewhere in this Earnings Release and in the documents that are incorporated by reference, could affect the future financial results of CIB Marine and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this document. These factors, many of which are beyond CIB Marine’s control, include but are not limited to:

  • operating, legal, execution, credit, market, security (including cyber), and regulatory risks;
  • economic, political, and competitive forces affecting CIB Marine’s banking business;
  • the impact on net interest income and securities values from changes in monetary policy and general economic and political conditions; and
  • the risk that CIB Marine’s analyses of these risks and forces could be incorrect and/or that the strategies developed to address them could be unsuccessful.

These factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CIB Marine undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties and CIB Marine’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements.

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT:
J. Brian Chaffin, President & CEO
(217) 355-0900
brian.chaffin@cibmbank.com

 
CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31,March 31,
 2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
 2025
2024
 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
Selected Statement of Operations Data:        
Interest and dividend income$10,941 $11,408 $12,283 $12,052 $11,801  $10,941 $11,801 
Interest expense 5,652  6,259  6,707  6,897  6,840   5,652  6,840 
Net interest income 5,289  5,149  5,576  5,155  4,961   5,289  4,961 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 42  (332) (113) 10  (28)  42  (28)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 5,247  5,481  5,689  5,145  4,989   5,247  4,989 
Noninterest income (1) 1,552  1,724  2,897  6,904  1,627   1,552  1,627 
Noninterest expense 6,373  6,678  7,163  6,904  6,421   6,373  6,421 
Income before income taxes 426  527  1,423  5,145  195   426  195 
Income tax expense 105  123  347  1,361  17   105  17 
Net income (loss)$321 $404 $1,076 $3,784 $178   $321 $178 
         
Common Share Data:         
Basic net income (loss) per share (2)$0.24 $0.60 $0.79 $2.79 $0.13  $0.24 $0.13 
Diluted net income (loss) per share (2) 0.23  0.54  0.59  2.06  0.10   0.23  0.10 
Dividend 0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00  0.00   0.00  0.00 
Tangible book value per share (3) 58.46  57.37  57.80  55.36  52.59   58.46  52.59 
Book value per share (3) 58.51  57.42  56.06  53.61  50.84   58.51  50.84 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,348,995  1,357,737  1,357,259  1,356,255  1,341,181   1,348,995  1,341,181 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 1,396,274  1,507,344  1,833,586  1,833,881  1,820,498   1,396,274  1,820,498 
Financial Condition Data:        
Total assets$852,018 $866,474 $888,283 $901,634 $897,595  $852,018 $897,595 
Loans 684,787  697,093  707,310  719,129  736,019   684,787  736,019 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,818) (8,790) (8,973) (9,083) (9,087)  (8,818) (9,087)
Investment securities 124,109  120,339  120,349  123,814  119,300   124,109  119,300 
Deposits 692,028  692,378  747,168  768,984  772,377   692,028  772,377 
Borrowings 67,214  81,735  33,583  28,222  32,120   67,214  32,120 
Stockholders' equity 79,309  77,961  92,358  89,008  85,091   79,309  85,091 
Financial Ratios and Other Data:        
Performance Ratios:        
Net interest margin (4) 2.62% 2.44% 2.55% 2.38% 2.29%  2.62% 2.29%
Net interest spread (5) 1.99% 1.74% 1.80% 1.71% 1.63%  1.99% 1.63%
Noninterest income to average assets (6) 0.73% 0.82% 1.25% 3.09% 0.73%  0.73% 0.73%
Noninterest expense to average assets 3.05% 3.06% 3.17% 3.09% 2.87%  3.05% 2.87%
Efficiency ratio (7) 93.65% 96.17% 85.32% 57.19% 97.20%  93.65% 97.20%
Earnings (loss) on average assets (8) 0.15% 0.19% 0.48% 1.69% 0.08%  0.15% 0.08%
Earnings (loss) on average equity (9) 1.65% 1.94% 4.71% 17.92% 0.84%  1.65% 0.84%
Asset Quality Ratios:        
Nonaccrual loans to loans (10) 0.84% 0.81% 0.44% 0.47% 0.48%  0.84% 0.48%
Nonperformance assets to total assets (11) 0.67% 0.68% 0.38% 0.41% 0.43%  0.67% 0.43%
Nonaccrual loans, modified loans to borrowers experiencing        
financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past due and still        
accruing to total loans 1.21% 1.19% 1.62% 1.38% 1.04%  1.21% 1.04%
Nonaccrual loans, OREO, modified loans to borrowers        
experiencing financial difficulty, loans 90 days or more past        
due and still accruing to total assets 0.97% 0.98% 1.32% 1.14% 0.89%  0.97% 0.89%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans (10) 1.29% 1.26% 1.27% 1.26% 1.23%  1.29% 1.23%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans,        
modified loans to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty loans        
and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (10) 106.25% 105.95% 82.53% 91.24% 118.77%  106.25% 118.77%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized        
to average loans (10) -0.01% -0.01% -0.01% 0.03% 0.03%  -0.01% 0.03%
Capital Ratios:        
Total equity to total assets 9.31% 9.00% 10.40% 9.87% 9.48%  9.31% 9.48%
Total risk-based capital ratio 13.34% 13.02% 14.54% 13.90% 13.07%  13.34% 13.07%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.62% 10.33% 11.89% 11.27% 10.48%  10.62% 10.48%
Leverage capital ratio 8.40% 8.14% 9.30% 8.93% 8.50%  8.40% 8.50%
Other Data:        
Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 152  165  170  172  177   152  177 
Number of banking facilities 9  9  9  9  9   9  9 
         
(1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities.
(2) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
(3) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards.
(4) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets.
(5) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities.
(6) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities.
(7) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities.
(8) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets.
(9) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity.
(10) Excludes loans held for sale.
(11)Nonperforming assets includes nonaccrual loans and securities and other real estate owned.
 


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
      
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
 2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares)
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$7,717 $6,748 $13,814 $10,690 $7,727 
Reverse repurchase agreements -  -  -  -  - 
Securities available for sale 121,939  118,206  118,145  121,687  117,160 
Equity securities at fair value 2,170  2,133  2,204  2,127  2,140 
Loans held for sale 7,685  13,291  19,472  17,897  8,048 
      
Loans 684,787  697,093  707,310  719,129  736,019 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (8,818) (8,790) (8,973) (9,083) (9,087)
Net loans 675,969  688,303  698,337  710,046  726,932 
      
Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 2,607  2,607  2,238  2,238  2,328 
Premises and equipment, net 1,486  1,570  1,526  1,569  3,550 
Accrued interest receivable 2,680  2,651  2,926  3,230  3,271 
Deferred tax assets, net 12,529  12,955  12,796  14,840  14,849 
Other real estate owned, net -  200  211  283  375 
Bank owned life insurance 6,486  6,437  6,388  6,340  6,291 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 64  64  64  64  64 
Other assets 10,686  11,309  10,162  10,623  4,860 
Total assets$852,018 $866,474 $888,283 $901,634 $897,595 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$98,403 $86,886 $95,471 $95,457 $87,621 
Interest-bearing demand 77,620  84,833  90,095  86,728  92,092 
Savings 232,046  224,960  234,969  244,595  261,998 
Time 283,959  295,699  326,633  342,204  330,666 
Total deposits 692,028  692,378  747,168  768,984  772,377 
Short-term borrowings 57,444  71,973  23,829  18,477  22,383 
Long-term borrowings 9,770  9,762  9,754  9,745  9,737 
Accrued interest payable 1,614  1,911  2,101  2,145  1,982 
Other liabilities 11,853  12,489  13,073  13,275  6,025 
Total liabilities 772,709  788,513  795,925  812,626  812,504 
      
Stockholders' Equity      
Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at periods prior to December 31, 2024; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 14,633 shares of series A and 1,610 shares of series B; convertible; $16.2 million aggregate liquidation preference -  -  13,806  13,806  13,806 
Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,382,609 and 1,372,642 issued shares; 1,356,247 and 1,358,473 outstanding shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. (1) 1,383  1,372  1,372  1,372  1,369 
Capital surplus 181,801  181,708  181,603  181,486  181,380 
Accumulated deficit (99,167) (99,487) (100,297) (101,373) (105,157)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (3,939) (5,098) (3,592) (5,749) (5,773)
Treasury stock, 27,084 shares on March 31, 2025 and 14,791 shares December 31, 2024 (2) (769) (534) (534) (534) (534)
Total stockholders' equity 79,309  77,961  92,358  89,008  85,091 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$852,018 $866,474 $888,283 $901,634 $897,595 
      
(1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 51,684 shares and 42,259 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Treasury stock includes 722 shares held by subsidiary bank CIBM Bank.
      


CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
         
 At or for the
 Quarters Ended 3 Months Ended
 March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31, March 31,March 31,
 20252024202420242024 20252024
 (Dollars in thousands)
         
Interest Income        
Loans$9,623 $9,999 $10,573 $10,582 $10,394  $9,623 $10,394 
Loans held for sale 137  215  300  213  142   137  142 
Securities 1,150  1,151  1,183  1,217  1,231   1,150  1,231 
Other investments 31  43  227  40  34   31  34 
Total interest income 10,941  11,408  12,283  12,052  11,801   10,941  11,801 
         
Interest Expense        
Deposits 5,029  5,638  6,354  6,466  6,227   5,029  6,227 
Short-term borrowings 504  500  232  310  493   504  493 
Long-term borrowings 119  121  121  121  120   119  120 
Total interest expense 5,652  6,259  6,707  6,897  6,840   5,652  6,840 
Net interest income 5,289  5,149  5,576  5,155  4,961   5,289  4,961 
Provision for (reversal of) credit losses 42  (332) (113) 10  (28)  42  (28)
Net interest income after provision for        
(reversal of) credit losses 5,247  5,481  5,689  5,145  4,989   5,247  4,989 
         
Noninterest Income        
Deposit service charges 59  55  63  67  66   59  66 
Other service fees (9) (5) (5) 1  (5)  (9) (5)
Mortgage banking revenue, net 1,140  1,564  2,264  2,166  1,209   1,140  1,209 
Other income 177  192  150  273  163   177  163 
Net gains on sale of securities available for sale 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Unrealized gains (losses) recognized on equity securities 36  (71) 78  (14) (18)  36  (18)
Net gains (loss) on sale of SBA loans 161  0  420  0  202   161  202 
Net gains on sale of assets and (writedowns) (12) (11) (73) 4,411  10   (12) 10 
Total noninterest income 1,552  1,724  2,897  6,904  1,627   1,552  1,627 
         
Noninterest Expense        
Compensation and employee benefits 4,066  4,344  4,852  4,700  4,289   4,066  4,289 
Equipment 559  467  504  457  462   559  462 
Occupancy and premises 549  500  495  391  436   549  436 
Data Processing 221  220  243  208  212   221  212 
Federal deposit insurance 129  144  182  219  199   129  199 
Professional services 278  240  254  219  199   278  199 
Telephone and data communication 52  74  51  51  56   52  56 
Insurance 64  71  78  80  81   64  81 
Other expense 455  618  504  579  487   455  487 
Total noninterest expense 6,373  6,678  7,163  6,904  6,421   6,373  6,421 
Income from operations        
before income taxes 426  527  1,423  5,145  195   426  195 
Income tax expense 105  123  347  1,361  17   105  17 
Net income (loss) 321  404  1,076  3,784  178   321  178 
Preferred stock dividend 0  0  0  0  0   0  0 
Discount from repurchase of preferred stock 0  406  0  0  0   0  0 
Net income (loss) allocated to        
common stockholders$321 $810 $1,076 $3,784 $178  $321 $178 
         

