Major shareholder notification

Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") hereby announces that the company, in accordance with § 38, subsection 1 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, has received the attached major shareholder announcement from Ontario Limited regarding Ontario Limited’s and Elevenmoront Corp.’s indirect sale of shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S.
COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S
P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup
Contact:
Lars Nørby Johansen
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +45 32313231
E-mail: cphpresse@cph.dk
www.cph.dk
CVR no. 14 70 72 04
Attachment