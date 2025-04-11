Major shareholder notification

Copenhagen Airports A/S ("CPH") hereby announces that the company, in accordance with § 38, subsection 1 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, has received the attached major shareholder announcement from Ontario Limited regarding Ontario Limited’s and Elevenmoront Corp.’s indirect sale of shares in Copenhagen Airports A/S.





