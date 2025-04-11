Orange Bank & Trust Company Promotes David Dineen to Executive Vice President, Managing Director of Wealth Management

MIDDLETOWN, N.Y., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Bank & Trust Company, an economic engine of New York’s business community for more than 132 years, announced that David Dineen has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Senior Managing Director of Wealth Management.

Dineen joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2022 as Senior Vice President and Director of Wealth Services, successfully overseeing the trust and private banking divisions. As Senior Managing Director of Wealth Management, he is responsible for leading the asset management, trust, and private banking offerings under the umbrella of Orange Wealth Management.

“David’s deep expertise in the wealth management industry, strategic vision, and commitment to our clients’ financial success is invaluable as we continue to expand our offerings through Orange Wealth Management,” said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO.

Dineen has more than 35 years of banking industry experience, including positions with The Bank of New York, Commerce Bank, North Fork Bank, Bankwell Financial, and Capital One Bank. He graduated from Saint Joseph’s College with a B.A. in Business Administration.

“With Orange Wealth Management, we can offer our entrepreneurial clients a comprehensive solution that integrates investment guidance, estate planning, and personal banking services. I look forward to working with our team to continue to grow this area of our business and meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Dineen.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

Orange Bank & Trust Company is the Hudson Valley’s premier financial institution focusing on commercial lending, business banking, and wealth management services. For more than 132 years, Orange Bank & Trust Company has been an economic engine of the community, with approximately $2.5 billion in assets and playing a vital role in increasing opportunities for local businesses, facilitating region-defining developments, and maximizing investments to neighborhood-serving non-profits.

