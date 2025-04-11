The Vallarta Botanical Garden Announces Strategic Conservation Partnership with Tryst Hotels

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vallarta Botanical Garden proudly announces a strategic conservation partnership with Tryst Hotels and its flagship property, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta. This new partnership underscores a shared commitment to environmental sustainability, biodiversity conservation, and community involvement.

Tryst Hotels, the world’s first luxury hotel brand designed specifically for gay travelers, has joined forces with the Botanical Garden's "Conservation in Action" program, contributing funds to protect six new hectares (14.8 acres) of pristine forested land. This significant addition enhances the Garden’s efforts to safeguard the remarkable biodiversity of western Mexico.

"We believe luxury and sustainability go hand-in-hand," said Tristan Schukraft, owner of Tryst Hotels. "It’s essential that we protect the natural beauty and ecological richness of Puerto Vallarta for future generations. Partnering with the Vallarta Botanical Garden is part of our commitment to preserving the stunning landscapes that make this region so extraordinary."

Founded in 2005 on just eight hectares, the Vallarta Botanical Garden is internationally recognized as a leading botanical institution and a champion of ecological conservation in western Mexico. In the two decades since, the Garden has secured over 200 hectares for conservation, preserving critical habitats along the pristine Los Horcones River—one of Mexico’s few remaining undisturbed river systems flowing directly into Banderas Bay.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta has quickly become the city’s most iconic new luxury hotel, celebrated for its sophisticated design and inclusive hospitality. Inspired by the Botanical Garden’s conservation mission, Tristan along with his parents, Dick and Barbara Schukraft, stepped forward to fund the expansion of protected lands within the Garden's conservation area.

Additionally, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta’s striking landscape design features lush greenery sourced primarily from the Vallarta Botanical Garden. The hotel’s commitment to sustainability and conservation is exemplified through its continued sourcing of fresh flowers and native plants from the Garden, particularly showcased in its signature outdoor restaurant. The Courtyard, renowned for its vibrant and lush garden ambiance, beautifully integrates the local botanical heritage into its dining experience.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in conservation efforts and community stewardship, setting an example for responsible tourism and environmental leadership in Mexico and beyond.

For more information about the Vallarta Botanical Garden and how you can support its conservation initiatives, please visit vbgardens.org. To learn more about Tryst Hotels, visit trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels on social media.

About Tristan Schukraft

Known as “The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft is a technology entrepreneur, turned hotelier nightlife aficionado and producer. An LA native, now residing in Puerto Rico, Tristan’s entrepreneurial journey began with the founding of ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel. Following the success of ID90, Schukraft later went on to establish MISTR, the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care which currently serves over 500,000 patients across the United States. Tristan is an award-winning producer of the Off-Broadway Show Drag: The Musical. His hospitality and nightlife portfolio began with the acquisitions of The Tryst Beachfront Hotel and Circo nightclub, both located in San Juan, Puerto Rico, later acquiring The Tryst in Puerto Vallarta and the iconic LGBTQ+ nightlife venue, The Abbey in West Hollywood, California, DS Tequila in Chicago, and The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen and more in The Pines on Fire Island.

About The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

With an unprecedented commitment to excellence, sophistication, and inclusion, The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is a luxurious retreat designed for gay world travelers. Located in Zona Romántica, the vibrant heart of Puerto Vallarta’s LGBTQ+ scene, the hotel showcases a masterful blend of minimal, modern Mexican design, envisioned by the award-winning team behind the Four Seasons Tamarindo. The property offers 53 bespoke guest rooms and suites, many featuring ocean views, outdoor showers, and thoughtfully curated amenities tailored to gay travelers. A spectacular rooftop pool and bar seamlessly combine nightlife glamour with daytime decadence, hosting legendary pool parties with world-class DJs. The hotel’s sophisticated restaurant serves global cuisine infused with authentic Mexican flair, including weekend drag brunches starring internationally acclaimed talent. The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is open now, The Tryst Fire Island is opening later this year, and The Tryst San Juan will be all new in 2026. If you’re looking for luxury with just the right amount of mischief, book your stay at trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels on social media.

