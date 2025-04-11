Ultrasonic Cleaning Market to Grow USD 2.85 Billion By 2032, Driven by Rising Demand for Precision Cleaning | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Size was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.35 % from 2024 to 2032.”

Rising Demand and Regulatory Shift Propel Growth in Ultrasonic Cleaning Market

The ultrasonic cleaning market is expanding significantly due to the growing demand for precise, non-invasive cleaning in sectors like healthcare, electronics, and automotive, where contamination control is critical. Technological advancements have enhanced ultrasonic systems, making them suitable for cleaning intricate and delicate components. Increasingly stringent environmental regulations are also accelerating the shift toward sustainable, chemical-free cleaning alternatives. In the U.S., the market reached USD 0.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 1.45 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.68%.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

SharperTek (USA) – Ultrasonic cleaning systems, industrial and medical ultrasonic cleaners

Mettler Electronics Corp. (USA) – Ultrasonic therapy devices, medical-grade ultrasonic cleaners

L&R Manufacturing (USA) – Ultrasonic cleaning solutions for jewelry, medical, and dental industries

Elma Schmidbauer GmbH (Germany) – Industrial ultrasonic cleaning machines, laboratory ultrasonic cleaners

Steelco S.p.A. (Italy) – Medical and pharmaceutical ultrasonic cleaning systems

Emerson Electric Co. (USA) – Branson ultrasonic cleaners, precision cleaning solutions

GT Sonic (China) – Benchtop ultrasonic cleaners, multi-stage industrial cleaning systems

Kemet International Limited (UK) – Ultrasonic cleaning fluids, industrial cleaning equipment

Crest Ultrasonics Corporation (USA) – High-performance ultrasonic cleaning systems, cavitation technology

Ultrasonic LLC (USA) – Large-capacity industrial ultrasonic cleaners, custom ultrasonic solutions

RST Instruments Ltd. (Canada) – Ultrasonic testing and inspection equipment

Fugro (Netherlands) – Ultrasonic testing solutions for geotechnical and environmental applications

Geocomp (USA) – Ultrasonic non-destructive testing (NDT) systems

Keller Group (UK) – Ultrasonic sensors, industrial measurement solutions.

Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.64 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 2.85 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.35% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Benchtop, Standalone, Multistage)

• By Industry (Automotive, Healthcare, Food & Beverage, Metal, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Others) Key Drivers • Increasing Need for Ultra-Precise Cleaning Across Industries.



• Unlocking the Potential of Industry 4.0 in Ultrasonic Cleaning Systems.

The adoption of Industry 4.0, automated systems, and high-frequency ultrasonic solutions across hospitals, labs, semiconductor facilities, and automotive manufacturing is further fueling demand. Regulatory policies favoring eco-friendly technologies and higher investments in advanced ultrasonic systems are positioning the U.S. as a key player. Overall, the rising need for ultra-precise cleaning, enhanced performance metrics, and compliance with emission standards continue to drive the market forward.

Product and Industry Trends Reshaping the Ultrasonic Cleaning Market Landscape

By Products

In 2023, the benchtop segment dominated the ultrasonic cleaning market, accounting for around 54% of total revenue, driven by its compact size, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness. Widely adopted in laboratories, medical offices, and small industrial setups, benchtop cleaners offer efficient precision cleaning for delicate and complex parts, particularly in sectors like healthcare, electronics, and automotive.

The multistage segment is projected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rising demand for high-capacity, multi-step cleaning systems in industries such as aerospace and automotive, where intricate components require thorough, staged cleaning for optimal results.

By Industry

In 2023, the food and beverage segment led the ultrasonic cleaning market with a 30% revenue share, driven by the critical need for sanitary, efficient cleaning in food processing. Ultrasonic systems effectively remove residues from hard-to-reach areas of delicate equipment, ensuring compliance with strict hygiene and food safety regulations. Additionally, their ability to reduce water and chemical usage aligns with the industry's shift toward eco-friendly practices.

The automotive segment is expected to be the fastest-growing from 2024 to 2032, as ultrasonic cleaning is increasingly used to clean intricate components like engines and fuel injectors, supporting precision, performance, and regulatory compliance.

North America Leads While Asia Pacific Accelerates in Ultrasonic Cleaning Market

North America led the ultrasonic cleaning market in 2023, accounting for approximately 40% of the revenue share, driven by a robust industrial base and strong demand for precision cleaning across healthcare, automotive, and aerospace sectors. The U.S., in particular, has seen widespread adoption of advanced ultrasonic cleaning systems in both industrial and medical applications, supported by stringent environmental regulations and growing automation investments.

Asia Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing market from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization in countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India. Growth in the automotive, electronics, and semiconductor industries, along with rising demand in healthcare and pharmaceutical applications, is boosting adoption. Increasing awareness of sustainability and supportive government initiatives further drive market expansion in the region.

Recent Trends:

April 3, 2025, Teardown of a Scam Ultrasonic Cleaner Highlights Consumer Misinformation. A recent teardown reveals fake ultrasonic cleaners using vibration motors instead of real transducers, misleading buyers and underperforming in actual cleaning tasks.

March 30, 2025, Sound Waves for Stable Cleanliness in Manufacturing Ultrasonic cleaning is emerging as a vital, sustainable trend in medical manufacturing, enabling gentle yet high-purity cleaning of complex devices like stents and implants.

