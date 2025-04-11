Open RAN Market Poised to Reach USD 41.5 Billion by 2032 Driven by Demand for Network Flexibility and Cost Efficiency | SNS Insider

Pune, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open RAN Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Open RAN Market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 41.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 26.24% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.”





Get a Sample Report of Open RAN Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/6010

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Rakuten Symphony – Symware

Parallel Wireless – OpenRAN Controller

Mavenir – Open vRAN

Nokia – AirScale Open RAN

Ericsson – Cloud RAN

Samsung – vRAN 3.0

NEC Corporation – Open RAN Radio Units

Fujitsu – Open RAN 5G Radio Unit

Intel Corporation – FlexRAN

Qualcomm – 5G Open RAN Platform

VMware – RIC (RAN Intelligent Controller)

Dell Technologies – Open Telecom Ecosystem Lab

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – Open RAN Solution Stack

IBM – Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Vodafone Group – OpenRAN Deployment Initiative

Open RAN Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.1 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 41.5 Billion CAGR





CAGR of 26.24% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Growing demand for cost-effective and flexible network infrastructure is accelerating Open RAN adoption.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customization research on Open RAN Market, Make an Enquiry Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/6010

The U.S. Open RAN Market was valued at USD 1.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 13.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 25.92% from 2024-2032. due to strong federal support for vendor diversification and secure 5G infrastructure. Major telecom operators are heavily investing in Open RAN trials and commercial deployments. This trend is expected to accelerate, positioning the U.S. as a global leader in Open RAN adoption by 2032.

By Component: Hardware Leads While Services Surge Ahead

Hardware segment dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, primarily due to the substantial investments in physical infrastructure required for Open RAN deployments. Operators have prioritized procuring and installing radio units and associated equipment to establish the foundational network architecture

The Services segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. As Open RAN ecosystems mature, there is an escalating demand for integration, maintenance, and consulting services to manage the complexities of multi-vendor environments. Operators are increasingly relying on specialized service providers to ensure seamless interoperability, optimize network performance, and address technical challenges, driving rapid growth in this segment.​

By Unit: Radio Units Dominate While Distributed Units Gain Momentum

Radio Units dominated the market in 2023 and accounted for significant revenue share, reflecting their critical role as the interface between the network and end-user devices. The widespread deployment of RUs has been essential for establishing comprehensive network coverage and capacity, making them a focal point in Open RAN strategies.​

The Distributed Unit segment is anticipated to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the need for efficient data processing closer to the network edge, reducing latency and enhancing user experiences. The adoption of DUs enables operators to manage network traffic more effectively and support advanced applications, contributing to their accelerated deployment.

By Network: 5G Takes the Lead While 4G Sees Rapid Expansion

The 5G segment led the market in 2023 and held the largest market share, as operators worldwide focused on rolling out next-generation networks to meet surging data demands and support emerging technologies. Open RAN's compatibility with 5G architectures has made it a preferred choice for operators aiming to build flexible and future-proof networks.​

The 4G segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. Many regions continue to rely on 4G networks, and operators are leveraging Open RAN to upgrade and extend the lifespan of existing infrastructure. This approach allows for cost-effective enhancements and prepares the groundwork for eventual transitions to 5G.

By Deployment: Hybrid Models Prevail While Public Deployments Accelerate

Hybrid segment dominated the market in 2023 and represented significant revenue share, offering operators the flexibility to combine private and public network elements tailored to specific use cases and operational requirements. This approach enables optimized performance and resource allocation across diverse environments.​

The Public deployment segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The increasing demand for expansive and accessible network coverage, particularly in urban areas, is prompting operators to invest in public Open RAN deployments to serve a broader user base effectively.

By Frequency: Sub-6 GHz Leads While mmWave Gains Traction

The Sub-6 GHz segment dominated the market and held the largest market share in 2023, attributed to its favorable propagation characteristics that support extensive coverage and penetration through obstacles. This frequency range is well-suited for both urban and rural deployments, facilitating widespread network accessibility.​

The mmWave segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during 2024–2032. Despite its shorter range, mmWave offers exceptionally high data transfer rates, making it ideal for high-density urban environments and applications requiring substantial bandwidth. As technology advances to mitigate its limitations, mmWave adoption is expected to accelerate.​

Open RAN Market Segmentation:

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

Consulting

Deployment and Implementation

Support and Maintenance

By Unit

Radio Unit

Distributed Unit

Centralized Unit

By Network

2G/3G

4G

5G

By Deployment

Private

Public

Hybrid

By Frequency

Sub-6 GHz

mmWave





Buy an Enterprise-User PDF of Open RAN Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/6010

By Region: North America Leads in Deployment, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest Growing in Open RAN Adoption

North America dominated the Open RAN market in 2023, driven by significant investments from major operators and supportive regulatory frameworks promoting network innovation and security. The region's focus on early adoption of advanced technologies has positioned it at the forefront of Open RAN deployment.​

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, expanding mobile subscriber bases, and proactive government initiatives in countries such as Japan, South Korea, and India are fueling the accelerated adoption of Open RAN solutions.​

Recent Developments in the Open RAN Market – 2024

January 2024 – AT&T collaborated with Ericsson to initiate commercial traffic on cloud RAN sites in Texas, marking a milestone in their Open RAN deployment efforts.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Open RAN Market Segmentation, By Component

8. Open RAN Market Segmentation, By Unit

9. Open RAN Market Segmentation, By Deployment

10. Open RAN Market Segmentation, By Network

11. Open RAN Market Segmentation, By Frequency

12. Regional Analysis

13. Company Profiles

14. Use Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Open RAN Market Analysis Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/open-ran-market-6010

[For more information or need any customization research mail us at info@snsinsider.com]

SNS Insider Offering/ Consulting Services:

Go To Market Assessment Service

Total Addressable Market (TAM) Assessment

Competitive Benchmarking and Market Share Gain

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.