Vendor Risk Management Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 12.50%

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global

Vendor Risk Management Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 12.50% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: Vendor Risk Management, 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Vendor Risk Management, 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic VRM landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in VRM Platforms

In an era where third-party ecosystems are expanding rapidly, Vendor Risk Management (VRM) platforms have become essential for organizations aiming to safeguard operational integrity, ensure regulatory compliance, and build resilient supply chains. Across industries such as banking and finance, healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing, enterprises are increasingly adopting AI-enabled VRM solutions to assess, monitor, and mitigate vendor-related risks - reducing exposure, enhancing transparency, and accelerating due diligence processes.

According to Vaishali Moitra, Senior Analyst at QKS Group, “Vendor Risk Management platforms are no longer just about checklists and compliance - they’re central to ensuring enterprise resilience, third-party accountability, and real-time risk intelligence. With AI, automation, and integrated risk analytics, leading VRM providers are transforming how organizations assess, monitor, and respond to third-party risks in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional VRM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional VRM platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top VRM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top VRM vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in VRM solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in VRM solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and advanced analytics are transforming Vendor Risk Management (VRM) platforms to proactively assess third-party risks, improve due diligence, enhance supplier transparency, and optimize risk-response strategies across the vendor ecosystem.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Aravo Solutions, Archer, Coupa Software, Diligent, Fusion Risk Management, IBM, LogicGate, LogicManager, Metricstream, Mitratech, NAVEX, Ncontracts, OneTrust, Prevalent, ProcessUnity, Quantivate, Resolver, SAI360, ServiceNow, SureCloud, Thirdparty trust.

Why This Matters for VRM Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of Vendor Risk Management (VRM) solution providers, these insights are essential for uncovering emerging market demands, enhancing competitive differentiation, and aligning product strategies with evolving regulatory and cybersecurity expectations. As third-party ecosystems grow more complex and interconnected, VRM vendors must deliver scalable, AI-powered solutions that ensure continuous vendor oversight, real-time risk intelligence, and measurable value for enterprise resilience and compliance.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Vendor Risk Management, 2024, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-vendor-risk-management-2024-worldwide-2340

Market Forecast: Vendor Risk Management, 2025-2030, Worldwide:

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-vendor-risk-management-2025-2030-worldwide-2144

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America.

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America. Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America.

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America. QKS TrendsNXT on VRM market.

on VRM market. QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the VRM market.

report on the VRM market. Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/vendor-risk-management-market-on-a-steady-growth-path-projected-to-grow-through-2030-at-cagr-12-50-1021

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/