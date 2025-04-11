New Mexico Donor Services Honors Donor Heroes, Families During Donate Life Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the month of April, New Mexico Donor Services and Donate Life New Mexico celebrate Donate Life Month, paying tribute to everyone who said “yes” to giving the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation. According to NMDS, everyone has the ability to sign up to be a donor. Yet, more than 100,000 Americans, including 425 New Mexicans, are waiting on a lifesaving organ transplant.

NMDS is the federally appointed nonprofit that makes organ donation happen in New Mexico, and its team works tirelessly around the clock to facilitate organ donation and shepherd families through the process. In addition, NMDS supports New Mexico’s community of donor hero families through continuous and comprehensive programs, including bereavement services, remembrance memorials and connections to other donor hero families.

“We are grateful for every donor hero who makes the honorable choice to save lives,” says Sean Van Slyck, Interim CEO of New Mexico Donor Services. “Donate Life Month offers an opportunity to highlight the impact and legacy of every individual who decided to be a donor hero. Everyone has the ability to make a difference, and one decision can save up to eight lives and improve more than 75. Donate Life Month is the perfect time to join nearly 1.3 million New Mexicans who have added their name to the registry, and to discuss your decision to save lives with your loved ones.”

In 2024, New Mexico Donor Services:

Provided care and support to more than 762 donor hero families.

Made it possible for 90 organ donors to give the gift of life.

to give the gift of life. Saved lives through 207 lifesaving organ transplants.



These milestones highlight NMDS' dedication to improving public health in the state and beyond through ongoing advocacy, education and support for donor heroes and their families.

NMDS observes Donate Life Month by sharing donor hero stories with the community and hosting a variety of celebrations to honor those who have saved lives by saying “yes.” Everyone is encouraged to sign up to be an organ donor at RegisterMe.org.

About New Mexico Donor Services

An Extraordinary Commitment to Science, Health and Hope

New Mexico Donor Services serves two million people in the state of New Mexico. We are an exceptional team of professionals dedicated to saving and improving lives by connecting organ and tissue donations to the patients who need them. We strive to extend the reach of each generous donor’s gift to those who are always profoundly grateful for them. As a division of the DCI Donor Services, Inc. family, NMDS is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico. For more information, visit DonateLifeNM.org.

