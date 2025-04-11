Ellianos Coffee Drive-Thru Coffee Franchise Announces Expansion to Mississippi

Lake City, Florida, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, announces its expansion into Mississippi, with a new location under development in the state's southern region. This development marks the sixth state in the company's footprint, as Ellianos continues to grow as a drive-thru coffee concept based in the Southeast United States.

Established in 2002, Ellianos currently operates 65 locations throughout Florida, Georgia, and Alabama, with locations in development in Tennessee and North Carolina. The company has expanded through its franchise model, focusing on quality products, efficient service, and customer experience.

"We're excited to bring Ellianos Coffee to Mississippi," said Scott Stewart, Founder and CEO of Ellianos Coffee. "This expansion is part of our ongoing development across the Southeast region. We look forward to serving the Mississippi community with our coffee, specialty beverages, and food offerings."

The Ellianos menu includes a variety of coffee-based beverages such as the Caffé Dolce (white mocha latte with caramel), Milan Mint Mocha (mint and dark chocolate latte), and Tuscany Toffee (toffee latte with caramel sauce). The company also offers smoothies, energy drinks, and a selection of food items.

The food menu features breakfast options throughout the day, including breakfast sandwiches served on bagels, croissants, or biscuits. Ellianos also offers signature Southern-style grit bowls, with several varieties featuring toppings such as bacon, sausage, cheese, and eggs. These food offerings complement the beverage menu and provide customers with quick meal options in the drive-thru format.

In the drive-thru coffee segment, Ellianos utilizes a double-sided drive-thru model to provide efficient service while maintaining quality. As a drive-thru coffee business founded and headquartered in the Southeast, Ellianos has developed its operations with regional considerations, including food items that appeal to Southern tastes.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee, established in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart, is committed to delivering Italian Quality at America's Pace®. Throughout its 20-year history, Ellianos has expanded to 65 stores, with over 200 more in various stages of development. Franchise Business Review (FBR) recognized Ellianos as a 2025 Top Franchise and a 2024 Top Food Franchise. Entrepreneur magazine included Ellianos in its 2025 Franchise 500® list, highlighting it among the nation's top franchises. Additionally, Ellianos was celebrated as a Top 10 Coffee Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2024 and was featured in QSR Magazine's 16 Best Restaurant Franchising Deals for 2024. To explore franchising opportunities with Ellianos Coffee, visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

