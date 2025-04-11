Summary of the Vicat Combined General Meeting 2025

Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2025





Vicat (Euronext Paris: FR0000031775 – VCT) Annual Shareholders’ Meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Guy Sidos, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO.

All the resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting were adopted, including the resolution to pay a dividend of €2.00 per share, in accordance with the recommendations of the Board of Directors. The ex-dividend date is set on April 29, 2025, and the dividend will be paid on May 2, 2025.



The detailed report of the 2025 Annual General Meeting, with the voting results, will soon be posted on www.vicat.fr.





NEXT EVENTS

First-quarter 2025 sales on April 29, 2025, after market close.





Contacts

Investor Relations

Pierre PEDROSA

Tel. +33 (0)6 73 25 98 06

pierre.pedrosa@vicat.fr Press

Raphael Hinninger

Tel. +33 (0)7 61 74 86 52

raphael.hinninger@vicat.fr





About the Vicat Group

For 170 years, Vicat has been a leading player in the mineral and biosourced building materials industry. Vicat is a group listed on the Euronext Paris market, part of the SBF 120 Index, and is under the majority control of the founding Merceron-Vicat family. With the ambition of achieving carbon neutrality in its value chain by 2050, the Vicat Group now operates three core lines of business: Cement, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregates, as well as related activities. The Vicat Group is present in 12 countries spanning both developed and emerging markets. It has close to 10,000 employees and generated consolidated sales of €3,884 million in 2024. With its strong regional positions, Vicat is developing a circular economy model beneficial for all and consistently innovating to reduce the construction industry’s environmental impact.

Attachment