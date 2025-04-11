Nexans launches a share buyback program

Paris, April 11th, 2025 - Nexans announces the launch of a share buyback program for a maximum

number of 750,000 shares, in accordance with the 15th resolution of the Shareholders’ Meeting of May

16th, 2024. The shares will be ultimately cancelled.

Nexans has appointed an investment services provider for its implementation.

About Nexans

For over a century, Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2024, Nexans generated €7.1 billion in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: PWR-Transmission, PWR-Grid, PWR-Connect and Industry & Solutions. Nexans was the first company in its industry to create a Foundation supporting sustainable initiatives, bringing access to energy to disadvantaged communities worldwide. The Group is recognized as a global leader on climate action and has committed to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 aligned with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Nexans. Electrify the Future.

Nexans is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A.

For more information, please visit www.nexans.com

Contacts:

Communication









Mael Evin (Havas Paris)



Tel.: +33 (0)6 44 12 14 91



nexans_h@havas.com









Olivier Daban



Olivier.daban@nexans.com









Ilham Dahou



Ilham.dahou@nexans.com

















Investor relations









Audrey Bourgeois



Tel.: +33 (0)1 78 15 00 43



audrey.bourgeois@nexans.com

