Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 10, 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 7, 2025 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For (Aggregate) % Vote Against

(Aggregate) % Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares) % Vote Against (Subordinate Voting Shares) % Robert J. Gunn 27,865,053 95.18 1,410,143 4.82 11,495,427 89.07 1,410,143 10.93 David L. Johnston 28,997,648 99.05 277,551 0.95 % 12,628,022 97.85 277,551 2.15 Karen L. Jurjevich 28,603,796 97.71 671,400 2.29 12,234,170 94.80 671,400 5.20 Christine A. Magee 29,132,616 99.51 142,583 0.49 % 12,762,990 98.90 142,583 1.10 R. William McFarland 27,562,516 94.15 1,712,684 5.85 11,192,890 86.73 1,712,684 13.27 Christine N. McLean 28,967,761 98.95 307,438 1.05 12,598,135 97.62 307,438 2.38 Brian J. Porter 29,113,736 99.45 161,464 0.55 12,744,110 98.75 161,464 1.25 Timothy R. Price 28,214,644 96.38 1,060,552 3.62 11,845,018 91.78 1,060,552 8.22 Lauren C. Templeton 29,114,920 99.45 160,279 0.55 12,745,294 98.76 160,279 1.24 Benjamin P. Watsa 28,959,465 98.92 315,735 1.08 12,589,839 97.55 315,735 2.45 V. Prem Watsa 27,576,707 94.20 1,698,479 5.80 11,207,081 86.84 1,698,479 13.16 William C. Weldon 26,809,775 91.58 2,465,422 8.42 10,440,149 80.90 2,465,422 19.10

