Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) (“Fairfax”) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 10, 2025 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 7, 2025 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
|Name of Nominee
|Vote For (Aggregate)
|%
|Vote Against
(Aggregate)
|%
|Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares)
|%
|Vote Against (Subordinate Voting Shares)
|%
|Robert J. Gunn
|27,865,053
|95.18
|1,410,143
|4.82
|11,495,427
|89.07
|1,410,143
|10.93
|David L. Johnston
|28,997,648
|99.05
|277,551
|0.95
|%
|12,628,022
|97.85
|277,551
|2.15
|Karen L. Jurjevich
|28,603,796
|97.71
|671,400
|2.29
|12,234,170
|94.80
|671,400
|5.20
|Christine A. Magee
|29,132,616
|99.51
|142,583
|0.49
|%
|12,762,990
|98.90
|142,583
|1.10
|R. William McFarland
|27,562,516
|94.15
|1,712,684
|5.85
|11,192,890
|86.73
|1,712,684
|13.27
|Christine N. McLean
|28,967,761
|98.95
|307,438
|1.05
|12,598,135
|97.62
|307,438
|2.38
|Brian J. Porter
|29,113,736
|99.45
|161,464
|0.55
|12,744,110
|98.75
|161,464
|1.25
|Timothy R. Price
|28,214,644
|96.38
|1,060,552
|3.62
|11,845,018
|91.78
|1,060,552
|8.22
|Lauren C. Templeton
|29,114,920
|99.45
|160,279
|0.55
|12,745,294
|98.76
|160,279
|1.24
|Benjamin P. Watsa
|28,959,465
|98.92
|315,735
|1.08
|12,589,839
|97.55
|315,735
|2.45
|V. Prem Watsa
|27,576,707
|94.20
|1,698,479
|5.80
|11,207,081
|86.84
|1,698,479
|13.16
|William C. Weldon
|26,809,775
|91.58
|2,465,422
|8.42
|10,440,149
|80.90
|2,465,422
|19.10
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
|For further information contact:
|John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development,
at (416) 367-4941