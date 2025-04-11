Partners Value Split Corp. Announces the Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and Changes to Its Board of Directors

TORONTO, April 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Value Split Corp. (the “Company”, TSX: PVS.PR.G, PVS.PR.H, PVS.PR.I, PVS.PR.J, PVS.PR.K, PVS.PR.L) today announced that it has appointed Cyrus Madon as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. The Company also announced that Aleks Novakovic, Paul Farrell and Don Mackenzie have joined the board of directors of the Company (the “Company Board”), replacing Frank Lochan, Gregory Morrison, and Ralph J. Zarboni, who are each retiring from the Company Board.

“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to each of Frank, Greg and Ralph for their service and for their numerous contributions to the Company’s success,” said Brian Lawson, Chair of the Company Board.

Additional Information

For further information, contact Investor Relations at 416-643-7621.