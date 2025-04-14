Transactions Made Under the Share Buy-back Programme for Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement from Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) on April 3, 2025 regarding the continuation of its 2016 share buy-back programme of up to $30,000,000, with $8,754,827.55 remaining under the programme.

The buy-back programme commenced on April 7, 2025, and will remain in effect until the earlier of (i) the acquisition of the maximum number of shares up to the remaining consideration of $8,754,827.55 as set out above, or (ii) October 2, 2025; any share repurchases from and including April 18, 2025 are subject to the renewal of the buy-back authorisation in the Annual General Meeting scheduled for April 17, 2025.

For the period from and including April 7, 2025, through April 11, 2025, SNI purchased a total of 77,000 shares at an average price NOK 210.8221 per share. The share purchases have been made in accordance with the "safe harbor" rules, which includes a limitation of 25% of the average daily volume traded in the last 20 trading days. All transactions have been made with Euronext Oslo Børs as trading venue.

Please find below an overview of transactions.

Date Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 07.04.2025 16,222 205.1409 3,327,796 08.04.2025 16,788 214.1386 3,594,960 09.04.2025 17,567 205.0273 3,601,714 10.04.2025 15,423 213.2517 3,288,981 11.05.2025 11,000 219.9869 2,419,856





Total previously published repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 0 - -





Total repurchases under the programme:

Volume (number of shares) Weighted average price per day (NOK) Total cost (NOK) 77,000 210.8221 16,233,305





A detailed overview of all completed transactions under the repurchase programme carried out during the above time period is attached hereto and available at www.newsweb.no. Following the completion of the above transactions, SNI owns a total of 5,077,000 own shares, corresponding to 8.625% of SNI’s share capital.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.





For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Financial Officer

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

e.davison@stolt.com

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the Company) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses - Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers - Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).