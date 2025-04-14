Offshoring solutions provider Yempo to run 2025 Australia roadshow

SYDNEY, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From 12 May to 10 June, industry-leading specialist offshoring solutions company Yempo will be running its 2025 roadshow in Australia, where its story began 11 years ago.

Yempo is a specialist provider of Philippines-based accounting, finance, and Information Technology (IT) professionals to businesses in Australia, UK, US, Canada, New Zealand, Hong Kong, and Japan. It is led by Australian CEO Michelle Fiegehen, an experienced senior director.

“Each year, we make it a point to visit clients in Australia to understand how they are doing and how we can serve them better. But this year’s trip is extra special as we celebrate a decade of excellence in providing offshore IT and accounting talent, and we are introducing outsourcing to more businesses in my home country,” said Fiegehen.

Yempo has received multiple citations in the industry, including the Best Offshoring Solutions Provider from the Global Business Awards in 2023, and the ISO 9001: Quality Management Systems certification. According to the ISO website, implementing the ISO 9001 means that an organisation has “put in place effective processes and trained staff to deliver flawless products or services time after time.”

Fiegehen, meanwhile, was named one of the Top Emerging Women Leaders of 2024 by the Victory Magazine, APAC’s 10 High-Performing CEOs from the Philippines in 2023, and the Best CEOs of the Year by The CEO Views in 2022.

Among the company’s satisfied clients in Australia is SDJA Audit Specialists, whose Director Simon Joyce says, “Yempo provides peace of mind, and a one-stop shop from job spec to ad, interview, employment, admin, tech, payroll.​ Its fully integrated model means they are an extension of our local team.”

In keeping with Yempo’s commitment to giving back to community, clients are also able to contribute to its highly regarded Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme , which benefits children’s charities and animal rescue foundations.

Register to meet Yempo’s CEO in Sydney, Melbourne, or Perth here or visit yempo-solutions.com today, to learn more about the company’s IT and accounting offshoring services.

Contact person:

Michelle Fiegehen, CEO

michelle@yempo-solutions.co