Nokia networking backbone to connect ResetData’s ‘AI Factory’ data centers across Australia

Nokia deployment to support immediate roll-out of Australia’s first sovereign and sustainable liquid immersion-cooled AI Factory data centers.

ResetData’s AI factories up to 10 times as efficient as legacy designs, can cut emissions by 45% to deliver more sustainable AI cloud operations.

Nokia FP5 routing silicon provides 75% reduction in energy consumption over previous generations.

14 April 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced it has been selected by Australian cloud provider ResetData to supply a networking backbone that supports its immediate rollout of sovereign ‘AI Factory’ data centers across the continent. The Nokia IP solution will deliver the speed, scale and reliability required for lossless, low-latency performance as ResetData targets an Australian cloud services market that in 2024 saw a 19% year on year increase.

Sovereign AI ensures systems and data stay within a country's jurisdiction, promoting national security and compliance with domestic laws and regulations. ResetData’s AI factories with liquid immersion cooling are up to 10 times as efficient as legacy designs and can cut cloud costs by 40% and emissions by 45% to deliver more sustainable AI cloud operations.

Backed by Australasian real estate fund manager Centuria Capital Group (ASX:CNI), ResetData will deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router in commercial properties nationwide as part of a series of highly efficient and sustainable liquid immersion cooled AI factories, commencing in Melbourne’s CBD. While addressing precision timing and other key requirements that are fundamental to the performance of AI infrastructure, the FP5-based Nokia IP platform provides super-fast, reliable and highly secure performance at scale. In doing so, Nokia’s approach also revolutionizes data center operations by delivering a 75 percent reduction in energy consumption over previous generations.

Functioning as a data center gateway to front-end ResetData’s Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) clusters, the FP5-based Nokia 7750 SR-1x enables connectivity between data centers and to the Internet with massive routing scale, reaching speeds of up to 800Gb/s.

“We are moving quickly because sovereign AI is critical to Australia’s international competitiveness. Together with the ResetData AI Marketplace, our rollout is delivering critical AI, machine learning and large language model capabilities on-shore and on-demand for the first time. To make it happen, we needed a partner as committed to sustainability as we are, with local resourcing and global reach, who could meet a demanding timeline, scale from single GPUs to entire AI Factories, and replicate Melbourne’s launch nationally. Nokia has been a core partner at every step,” said Karl Kloppenborg, Chief Technology Officer at ResetData.

“As dynamic new-generation cloud builders like ResetData seize the opportunities that artificial intelligence generates, Nokia is ready with an IP portfolio primed for the stringent and exacting data demands of AI infrastructure. Combining speed, capacity and reliability with cost-efficiency and sustainability, Nokia IP is a top choice for the world’s most modern and secure data centers. We are pleased to partner with ResetData as they deliver Australia’s first sovereign AI at scale,” said Vach Kompella, Senior Vice President and General Manager, IP Networks at Nokia.

