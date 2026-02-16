Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

16 February 2026 at 21:30 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Heard, David

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 143398/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: AQEA

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 5.94 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1783 Volume weighted average price: 5.94 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: BATF

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 17148 Unit price: 5.93834 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 17148 Volume weighted average price: 5.93834 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: BEUP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 6699 Unit price: 5.94172 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 6699 Volume weighted average price: 5.94172 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: MSIP

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.942 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 82 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: UBSY

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 246318 Unit price: 5.94636 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 246318 Volume weighted average price: 5.94636 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-02-16

Trading venue: XTXE

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 5.942 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2970 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR

____________________________________________

Total aggregated transactions

Volume: 275 000 Volume weighted average price: 5.9457 EUR

