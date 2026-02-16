Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
16 February 2026 at 21:30 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Heard)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Heard, David
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 143398/5/6
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: AQEA
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1783 Unit price: 5.94 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1783 Volume weighted average price: 5.94 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BATF
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 17148 Unit price: 5.93834 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 17148 Volume weighted average price: 5.93834 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 6699 Unit price: 5.94172 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 6699 Volume weighted average price: 5.94172 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: MSIP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 82 Unit price: 5.942 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 82 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: UBSY
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 246318 Unit price: 5.94636 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 246318 Volume weighted average price: 5.94636 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-02-16
Trading venue: XTXE
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2970 Unit price: 5.942 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2970 Volume weighted average price: 5.942 EUR
____________________________________________
Total aggregated transactions
Volume: 275 000 Volume weighted average price: 5.9457 EUR
