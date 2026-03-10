Nokia Corporation

Managers’ transactions

10 March 2026 at 16:30 EET



Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Sahgal)

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Sahgal, Raghav

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Nokia Corporation

LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 146612/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2026-03-10

Trading venue: XLOM

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009000681

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 150000 Unit price: 6.7072 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 150000 Volume weighted average price: 6.7072 EUR

____________________________________________

