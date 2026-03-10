Nokia Corporation
Managers’ transactions
10 March 2026 at 16:30 EET
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions (Sahgal)
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Sahgal, Raghav
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Nokia Corporation
LEI: 549300A0JPRWG1KI7U06
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 146612/5/4
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2026-03-10
Trading venue: XLOM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009000681
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 150000 Unit price: 6.7072 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 150000 Volume weighted average price: 6.7072 EUR
____________________________________________
