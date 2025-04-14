Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 April to Friday 4 April, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 33,746 401,982,960 7 April 2025 1,200 9,251.0083 11,101,210 8 April 2025 1,200 9,947.4417 11,936,930 9 April 2025 1,200 9,308.4833 11,170,180 10 April 2025 1,200 9,942.3292 11,930,795 11 April 2025 1,000 9,827.2050 9,827,205 Total 7 – 11 April 2025 5,800 55,966,320 Accumulated under the program 39,546 457,949,280 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 190,979 2,316,031,659 7 April 2025 6,013 9,370.4788 56,344,689 8 April 2025 6,013 10,039.7281 60,368,885 9 April 2025 6,015 9,379.0318 56,414,876 10 April 2025 6,015 9,981.0067 60,035,755 11 April 2025 5,030 9,929.3952 49,944,858 Total 7 – 11 April 2025 29,086 283,109,064 Bought from the Foundation* 3,804 9,733.5213 37,026,315 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 223,869 2,636,167,038

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 39,546 A shares and 331,365 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.34% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 14 April, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





