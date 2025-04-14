Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 7 February up to 6 August 2025. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2bn (around USD 1bn).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 7 April to Friday 4 April, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|33,746
|401,982,960
|7 April 2025
|1,200
|9,251.0083
|11,101,210
|8 April 2025
|1,200
|9,947.4417
|11,936,930
|9 April 2025
|1,200
|9,308.4833
|11,170,180
|10 April 2025
|1,200
|9,942.3292
|11,930,795
|11 April 2025
|1,000
|9,827.2050
|9,827,205
|Total 7 – 11 April 2025
|5,800
|55,966,320
|Accumulated under the program
|39,546
|457,949,280
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|190,979
|2,316,031,659
|7 April 2025
|6,013
|9,370.4788
|56,344,689
|8 April 2025
|6,013
|10,039.7281
|60,368,885
|9 April 2025
|6,015
|9,379.0318
|56,414,876
|10 April 2025
|6,015
|9,981.0067
|60,035,755
|11 April 2025
|5,030
|9,929.3952
|49,944,858
|Total 7 – 11 April 2025
|29,086
|283,109,064
|Bought from the Foundation*
|3,804
|9,733.5213
|37,026,315
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|223,869
|2,636,167,038
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 39,546 A shares and 331,365 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 2.34% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 14 April, 2025
