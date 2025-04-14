COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 20/2025 - April 14, 2025
On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.
The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|98,947
|548.08
|54,230,582
|April 7, 2025
|9,628
|531.60
|5,118,200
|April 8, 2025
|6,256
|540.88
|3,383,767
|April 9, 2025
|20,000
|535.57
|10,711,450
|April 10, 2025
|3,000
|544.30
|1,632,908
|April 11, 2025
|4,038
|542.87
|2,192,101
|Total accumulated under the program
|141.869
|544.65
|77.269.008
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 275,191 shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
