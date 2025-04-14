EnviroGold Global Advances NVRO Process for Strategic Resource Recovery of Rare Earth Minerals Unlocking Adding Value

TORONTO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) (“EnviroGold Global” or the “Company”), a clean technology company that recovers valuable resources from mine tailings while reducing environmental impact, is pleased to announce the continued development and commercialisation of its NVRO Process, a proprietary technology designed specifically for sulphidic tailings. These tailings are widely recognised as a significant environmental management challenge within the mining sector.

Sulphidic tailings, a by-product of conventional mining, often contain residual concentrations of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and increasingly critical rare earth elements (REEs). REEs are historically challenging and uneconomic to reprocess, recent advancements in EnviroGold Global’s mineral processing technology potentially offer new approaches to recovery under certain conditions. The strategic interest in critical minerals, including REEs, has increased in light of recent heightened geopolitical tensions.

Sulphidic tailings are among the most hazardous and underutilised forms of mine waste, often contributing to acid mine drainage and long-term environmental risks. The NVRO Process is being developed to not only minimise these liabilities but to explore opportunities to convert them into economically viable and ESG-aligned resources. EnviroGold Global offers governments, mining companies and investors a fast, scalable pathway to recover critical metals from legacy mine sites.

“The NVRO Process represents a potentially transformative solution to the long standing challenge of managing sulphidic tailings,” said CEO David Cam. “As the global demand for rare earths, and other precious and critical metals continues to evolve, we believe our technology could contribute meaningfully to both environmental remediation and resource recovery.”

The Company also announces that, pursuant to its shareholder-approved Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “RSU Plan”), on April 10, 2025 it granted an aggregate of 12,250,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain insiders, consultants and employees of the Company (the “Eligible Parties”). Each RSU entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company (a “Share”) by delivering a notice of acquisition in accordance with the RSU Plan. In accordance with the RSU Plan, the RSUs were priced at $0.10 per Share and are subject to certain vesting milestones and expiration dates.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean tech company transforming mine waste into revenue through proprietary metal recovery technology. With a low-capex, licensing-based model, EnviroGold Global delivers access to precious and critical metals—such as gold and rare earths—while addressing environmental liabilities. Scalable, sustainable, and positioned for global deployment, the company offers a high-margin pathway to long-term shareholder value.

