Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0716 - RIKV 25 1015

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 0716RIKV 25 1015
Settlement Date 04/16/202504/16/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 9,73027,230
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 98.030/7.95096.136/7.950
Total Number of Bids Received 1223
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 11,23031,730
Total Number of Successful Bids 920
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 920
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 98.030/7.95096.136/7.950
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.067/7.79896.347/7.500
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 98.030/7.95096.136/7.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.056/7.84396.185/7.845
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.067/7.79896.347/7.500
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.006/8.04996.089/8.051
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.051/7.86496.173/7.871
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.151.17

