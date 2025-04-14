|Series
|RIKV 25 0716
|RIKV 25 1015
|Settlement Date
|04/16/2025
|04/16/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|9,730
|27,230
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|98.030
|/
|7.950
|96.136
|/
|7.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|12
|23
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|11,230
|31,730
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|9
|20
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|9
|20
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.030
|/
|7.950
|96.136
|/
|7.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.067
|/
|7.798
|96.347
|/
|7.500
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|98.030
|/
|7.950
|96.136
|/
|7.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.056
|/
|7.843
|96.185
|/
|7.845
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.067
|/
|7.798
|96.347
|/
|7.500
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.006
|/
|8.049
|96.089
|/
|8.051
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.051
|/
|7.864
|96.173
|/
|7.871
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.15
|1.17
Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0716 - RIKV 25 1015
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
