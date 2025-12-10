The Government Debt Management has decided to cancel the auction of Treasury bonds planned for 12 December 2025 since the target amount for the year has been reached.
Auction of Treasury bonds cancelled
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
December 08, 2025 10:54 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
December 05, 2025 06:30 ET | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
