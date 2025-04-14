Dragonfly Energy’s Battle Born® Mobile App Now Available for Android Users





RENO, Nev., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Android users can now wirelessly monitor and manage their Battle Born® smart battery systems through the newly released Battle Born Mobile App, available on the Google Play Store. Developed by Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), an industry leader in energy storage and battery technology and maker of Battle Born Batteries®, the app works exclusively with batteries equipped with Dragonfly IntelLigence®—the Company’s proprietary smart battery technology. It delivers real-time data, system alerts, historical performance insights, and diagnostic capabilities to help users optimize their power systems.

Whether powering an RV, off-grid home, or marine vessel, users can monitor individual batteries or entire battery banks, streamline troubleshooting, and ensure peak performance—all from their Android or iOS device. Designed with an intuitive interface, the app supports multi-battery systems and enables efficient tracking across setups of a variety of sizes.

The Battle Born Mobile App is now available for Android devices on the Google Play Store. The iOS version remains available on the Apple App Store.

To learn more about Battle Born Batteries or explore smart battery options, visit Battle Born Batteries.

For additional information about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) is a comprehensive lithium battery technology company, specializing in cell manufacturing, battery pack assembly, and full system integration. Through its renowned Battle Born Batteries® brand, Dragonfly Energy has established itself as a frontrunner in the lithium battery industry, with hundreds of thousands of reliable battery packs deployed in the field through top-tier OEMs and a diverse retail customer base. At the forefront of domestic lithium battery cell production, Dragonfly Energy's patented dry electrode manufacturing process can deliver chemistry-agnostic power solutions for a broad spectrum of applications, including energy storage systems, electric vehicles, and consumer electronics. The Company's overarching mission is the future deployment of its proprietary, nonflammable, all-solid-state battery cells.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy and its commitment to clean energy advancements, visit investors.dragonflyenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Battle Born Batteries with Dragonfly IntelLigence, the Company's future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "plan," "targets," "projects," "could," "would," "continue," "forecast" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company's control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov . If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Eric Prouty

Szymon Serowiecki

AdvisIRy Partners

DragonflyIR@advisiry.com

Media Relations

Margaret Skillicorn

RAD Strategies Inc.

Margaret@radstrategiesinc.com

775.846.2381

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d5a5462-f055-4c4f-939e-4032a9901fe5

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.