Iterum Therapeutics Presented a Scientific Poster at ECCMID 2025 Highlighting the Impact of Age on Antibiotic Resistance and Efficacy of Antibiotics

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a company focused on delivering next generation oral and IV antibiotics to treat infections caused by multi-drug resistant pathogens in both community and hospital settings, today announced that one poster was presented at the 35th Annual European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Disease (ECCMID) held in Vienna, Austria, from April 11-15, 2025.

The poster presented at ECCMID was:

Title: Impact of age on antibiotic resistance and efficacy of antibiotics for women with uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI)

Presenting Author: Sailaja Puttagunta, MD

Date: April 13, 2025

This Poster will be available on the Company’s website on the “Publications: Posters & Presentations” page under the “Our Science” tab.

About Iterum Therapeutics plc

Iterum Therapeutics plc is focused on delivering differentiated anti-infectives aimed at combatting the global crisis of multi-drug resistant pathogens to significantly improve the lives of people affected by serious and life-threatening diseases around the world. Iterum is advancing the development of its first compound, sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound, with an oral formulation and IV formulation. Sulopenem has demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide variety of gram-negative, gram-positive and anaerobic bacteria resistant to other antibiotics. Iterum has received approval of its NDA for ORLYNVAH™ (oral sulopenem) for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections caused by the designated microorganisms Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumoniae, or Proteus mirabilis in adult women with limited or no alternative oral antibacterial treatment options by the FDA and has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) and Fast Track designations for its oral and IV formulations of sulopenem in seven indications. For more information, please visit www.iterumtx.com.

About ORLYNVAH™

ORLYNVAH™ is a novel oral penem antibiotic for the treatment of uUTI. ORLYNVAH™ possesses potent activity against species of Enterobacterales including those that encode extended spectrum beta-lactamase (ESBL) or AmpC-type beta-lactamases that confer resistance to third generation cephalosporins.