HealthLynked Welcomes Anthony Scuilla as Sales Consultant to Drive Strategic Partnerships with Insurance Providers

NAPLES, Fla., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- HealthLynked Corp. ( OTCQB: HLYK ), a leader in healthcare technology innovation, is proud to announce the appointment of Anthony "Tony" Scuilla as a strategic sales consultant. In his new role, Mr. Scuilla will focus on securing partnerships with large insurance providers, enhancing HealthLynked's growing healthcare network.

Tony Scuilla brings over 35 years of executive experience in healthcare information technology sales and leadership. His distinguished career includes pivotal roles at top-tier healthcare companies such as AGS Healthcare Group, Alteer Corp., Eclipsys Corp. (now Allscripts), and Shared Medical Systems (now Siemens Medical Solutions). Mr. Scuilla's expertise in building and scaling sales organizations, coupled with his track record of launching products that have generated over $100 million in sales, positions him as a valuable asset to HealthLynked.

"Tony's impressive history of driving revenue growth and forming meaningful partnerships in the healthcare space is exactly what we need as we expand our network and services," said Dr. Michael Dent, CEO of HealthLynked. "His insights into healthcare systems and provider networks, as well as his deep relationships within the industry, will be instrumental in accelerating our efforts to partner with insurance companies and broaden patient access."

Mr. Scuilla has built and led national sales and operations teams, successfully raised over $20 million in venture capital, and advised healthcare companies on scaling strategies. Beyond his corporate accomplishments, he volunteers as a Patient Advocate at Gulf Coast Medical Center and mentors students in the Florida Gulf Coast University Entrepreneurship Program, reflecting his deep commitment to improving healthcare at every level.

"Joining HealthLynked is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a mission that aligns with my passion for transforming healthcare," said Scuilla. "I look forward to helping HealthLynked grow its partnerships and extend its reach to deliver better care and greater value to patients and providers."

This appointment marks a significant step in HealthLynked's strategic initiative to integrate more insurance providers into its network, helping patients access care more seamlessly and empowering providers with the tools and data they need for more efficient healthcare delivery.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. is dedicated to improving global community health. Our mission unfolds in two pivotal goals: transforming healthcare into a more efficient, connected system and creating a patient-centric network that fosters collaboration and drives innovation in medical discovery. The HealthLynked Network allows patients and healthcare providers to share critical medical information securely and efficiently, paving the way for better outcomes and enhanced care.

To learn more, visit www.healthlynked.com or contact us at IR@healthlynked.com .

