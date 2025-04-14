Lachine Hospital Foundation Gala raises $406,500 to support the modernization of Lachine Hospital

The Lachine Hospital Foundation’s signature Gala raised an incredible $406,500 to support the Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign, a successful collaboration between the Lachine Hospital Foundation and the MUHC Foundation. The $5 million campaign, is supporting the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment and bringing quality care to the West Island.

MONTREAL, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel was transformed into a luxurious cruise liner for an evening of elegance and celebration. Guests enjoyed an immersive experience featuring gourmet dining, dazzling entertainment, and exciting auction prizes, all in support of a common goal—modernizing Lachine Hospital.

“The Lachine Hospital is an anchor of care for our community, and tonight we set sail toward an even brighter future. Seeing our supporters come together with such passion and generosity is truly moving. Lachine Hospital holds a special place in the hearts of so many, and it has been a privilege to be a part of this transformative journey.”

— Yves Beauchamp, President and CEO, ADM Aéroports de Montréal & Gala Co-Chair

“What we’ve accomplished together is nothing short of remarkable. Tonight, we celebrate not just a goal reached, but a shared vision of exceptional health care in our community. Lachine Hospital has always been a place of compassion and excellence, and with this modernization, we are ensuring it can meet the needs of everyone who needs care in the West Island and Lachine.”

— Denis Giangi, President, Rolls-Royce Canada & Gala Co-Chair

The MUHC Foundation and the Lachine Hospital Foundation have worked together to complement the larger $220 million modernization and expansion of Lachine Hospital. This funding will ensure the hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, improving the quality and accessibility of health care services in the West Island.

“This achievement is a testament to the power of community. The modernization of Lachine Hospital will enhance patient care, create a stronger health care network, and provide access to critical services close to home. We are deeply grateful to our donors, sponsors, and volunteers who made this possible.”

— Jacques Filion, Chair, Lachine Hospital Foundation Board of Directors

The support of our Gala attendees has brought us closer than ever to revolutionizing health care in the West Island. Once complete, the modernized Lachine Hospital will include a fully equipped emergency room, state-of-the-art surgical suites, a modern palliative care unit, and private patient rooms designed for comfort, safety, and accessibility.

“When we first partnered with the Lachine Hospital Foundation in 2021, our mission was clear: to ensure that every patient in the West Island has access to top-tier medical care. Thanks to the incredible commitment of our supporters, we are now on the cusp of realizing this dream. This is more than a celebration—it’s a launch into the future of health care in Lachine.”

— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

With progress moving smoothly, the state-of-the-art facility is on track to open in 2026.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation raises funds to support excellence in patient care, research and teaching at the McGill University Health Centre, one of the top university hospitals in Canada. Our Dream Big Campaign to change the course of lives and medicine is raising millions of dollars to solve humanity’s deadliest puzzles: infectious diseases; end cancer as a life-threatening illness; fix broken hearts through innovative cardiac care; detect the silent killers—ovarian and endometrial cancers—early; create the best skilled health care teams in Canada; and much more. We are rallying our entire community to solve the world’s most complex health care challenges. https://muhcfoundation.com

About the Lachine Hospital Foundation

Established in 1976, the Lachine Hospital Foundation raises funds to support excellence in health care at the Lachine Hospital. In 2022, the Lachine Hospital Foundation joined forces with the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation to have an even bigger impact on the health of the community. Our Dream Big: Lachine Hospital campaign is raising $5 million to purchase state-of-the-art equipment to complement the modernization and expansion of the Lachine Hospital, which is currently underway. With the support of our community, the revitalized Lachine Hospital will provide world-class care to the entire West Island. www.lachinehospitalfoundation.ca

