Summary of Baltic Horizon Fund webinar

On the 14th of April 2025, Baltic Horizon Fund held an investor webinar where fund manager Tarmo Karotam provided more information about the termination of the SDR program and the delisting from Nasdaq Stockholm.

Baltic Horizon Fund would like to thank all participants. Webinar recording is available here. Presentation is available here.

For additional information, please contact:

Tarmo Karotam

Baltic Horizon Fund manager

E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com

www.baltichorizon.com

The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.

