SEALSQ Provides Integration Update: Wecan Token Expands Utility with Verified Identity from WISeID

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that its strategic investment in Wecan Group, is accompanied by a major technological integration that aligns two powerful compliance technologies: WISeID, the digital identity platform developed by SEALSQ’s parent company, WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity, blockchain, and IoT company, and Wecan Comply, WecanGroup’s decentralized compliance and data vaulting solution. Of note, earlier this year, SEALSQ entered into a strategic agreement under which SEALSQ will acquire a 30% equity stake in Wecan Group.

This collaboration marks a milestone in the evolution of digital identity and compliance, positioning the Wecan Token as a dynamic utility token for accessing identity verification services, now extended to include WISeID Verified ID.

Expanding Token Utility, Strengthening Identity Standards

Until now, the Wecan Token has been the key to accessing Wecan Group’s collaborative KYC platform.

Moving forward, the scope of the token is being expanded:

Users will also be able to purchase WISeID Verified Identities using the Wecan Token, reinforcing the token’s position as a global standard for secure, verifiable, and compliant digital identity services.

This expanded integration dynamically increases the value and utility of the Wecan Token, enabling frictionless access to both institutional-grade compliance tools and advanced digital identities secured through WISeKey’s trusted infrastructure.

Addressing a $3,500-per-Customer Problem

With over 1.4 billion unbanked individuals worldwide and an additional 4.5 billion already banked, the annual compliance burden on financial institutions can reach up to $3,500 per customer. By centralizing and mutualizing verified identity data, Wecan’s compliance infrastructure — now enhanced by WISeID — can reduce these costs by at least 30%, while significantly accelerating onboarding and review processes.

A Secure, Tokenized Framework for the AI Era

In a digital landscape increasingly vulnerable to AI-generated document fraud, the combined power of blockchain traceability, hardware-secured identity (SEALSQ), and mutualized compliance records (Wecan Comply) delivers an identity verification system that is fast, cost-effective, and highly resistant to fraud.

“The integration between WISeID and Wecan Comply positions the Wecan Token as the new global standard for transactional digital identity,” said Carlos Moreira, CEO of SEALSQ. “It’s a major step toward building an Internet of Trust, where individuals can prove who they are with the same ease and confidence as logging in to an app.”

Tokenomics and Growth Outlook

With a capped supply of 6 billion tokens, the anticipated surge in demand for tokenized identity services, both from individuals and financial institutions, positions the Wecan Token for significant value appreciation. Even at a valuation of $1 per token, the cost of identity verification remains far below current industry standards, offering a compelling economic advantage to adopters.

About Wecan Group

Founded in 2015 in Switzerland, Wecan Group is a leading provider of blockchain-based solutions for secure data management, serving individuals, enterprises, and financial institutions. The company is dedicated to improving data handling efficiency in response to the increasing volume of sensitive information being generated globally. By leveraging blockchain technology, WeCanGroup promotes the tokenization of data as a solution to common issues related to data completeness, redundancy, and security.

One of Wecan Group’s flagship platforms, Wecan Comply, is a leading platform for orchestrating KYC & KYB compliance data. From onboarding to periodic reviews and audits, the platform seamlessly connects financial institutions through a secure and standardized data exchange protocol.

Wecan Group has established itself as a market leader in Switzerland, recognized and adopted by major wealth management firms, banks, financial intermediaries, and large global enterprises. The platform enables the storage, request, sharing, and management of various types of data, such as KYB and KYC, leveraging the most advanced data exchange and storage infrastructure on the market.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit www.sealsq.com.

