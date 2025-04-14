SuMi TRUST and GCM Grosvenor Announce Strategic Partnership and Investment to Expand Private Markets Offerings

TOKYO and CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (“SuMi TRUST”), a leading trust bank, and Chicago-based GCM Grosvenor Inc. (“GCM Grosvenor”) (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, have announced a strategic partnership to offer clients best-in-class alternative investment products to capitalize on the attractive Japanese market demand for alternative investment solutions that add value to investment portfolios.

The strategic partnership further strengthens a long-term collaboration between the firms. The partnership will significantly expand both firms’ presence in global markets by leveraging SuMi TRUST’s strong presence in Japan and GCM Grosvenor’s decades of private markets expertise. SuMi TRUST Group collectively has one of the largest asset bases in Asia, with a particularly diverse client base in the Japanese market. The partnership aims to expand SuMi TRUST’s initiatives in private markets assets, expand the distribution of GCM Grosvenor’s private market investment products to investors in Japan, and jointly develop private markets investment products focused on Japanese markets for distribution to SuMi TRUST clients in Japan as well as to GCM Grosvenor clients globally. The two firms are targeting at least $1.5 billion of additional assets under management from the partnership by 2030.

“Our strategic plan envisions significant growth in private markets strategies through 2030,” said Futoshi Itani, Representative Director and Deputy President of SuMi TRUST. “We have a strong, long-standing relationship with GCM Grosvenor, built on trust, cultural alignment and a successful track record. They are a perfect partner to help us deliver opportunities to invest in private assets as market conditions and regulatory environments evolve. We will provide these private assets solutions to investors, through our strong and various channels.”

“We are thrilled to deepen our strong relationship with SuMi TRUST,” said Michael Sacks, Chairman and CEO of GCM Grosvenor. “Japan is a key growth market for GCM Grosvenor, with strong and growing demand for alternative investment solutions that match our firms’ investment capabilities, and SuMi TRUST is an ideal partner to capture the growth in this market together. This partnership aligns well with both firms’ strategic plans, and we are honored to be working with SuMi TRUST on this important initiative. The combination of our extensive private markets manufacturing experience and SuMi TRUST’s installed client base and distribution capabilities should enhance both of our firms’ growth rates.”

The two companies have collaborated since 2016 across private equity, credit, and infrastructure strategies. As part of this partnership, SuMi TRUST has agreed to purchase $50 million in newly issued shares of GCM Grosvenor Class A common stock and committed $100 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 to Elevate, GCM Grosvenor’s private equity seeding strategy.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited forms the core of SuMi TRUST Group, a listed trust bank group in Japan, which excels in numerous trust-related business areas, such as asset management and wealth management. SuMi TRUST Group collectively has one of the largest asset bases in Asia, including both assets under custody and assets under management. With a diverse client base ranging from pension funds and other financial institutions to individuals, SuMi Trust offers a wide range of investment products, including alternative investment solutions.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $80 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor’s experienced team of approximately 550 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and individual investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney. For more information, visit: gcmgrosvenor.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to GCM Grosvenor under federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including without limitation statements regarding the expected closing of the sale of stock by GCM Grosvenor to SuMi TRUST and the strategic partnership between the parties are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of GCM Grosvenor management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements, including those included in GCM Grosvenor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and GCM Grosvenor does not undertake to update the statements included in this press release for subsequent developments, except as may be required by law.