eXp Realty Appoints Nadia Habib as Managing Director of eXp Realty Canada to Lead Continued Growth

BELLINGHAM, Wash., April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the plans et™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), is proud to announce the appointment of Nadia Habib as Managing Director of eXp Realty Canada, effective immediately.

The announcement was made by Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty during eXpcon Montréal. “Nadia has been a force in the Canadian market,” said Pareja. “She leads with heart, delivers results, and has earned the trust of agents across the country. This new chapter is a big one, and with Nadia at the helm, I’m confident eXp Realty Canada will continue to raise the bar for what’s possible when agents come first.”

As Managing Director, Habib will oversee the growth of eXp’s Canadian business, focusing on enhanced agent experience, and strong regional alignment with the company’s global priorities. Since joining eXp Realty, Habib has played a key role in strengthening the brokerage’s national presence, supporting top producers, and leading expansion efforts in key provinces including Québec.

“I am honoured and humbled by this recognition,” said Habib. “eXp Realty Canada is powered by an extraordinary community of agents and leaders who inspire me every day. I’m deeply committed to supporting their continued growth and building a future rooted in innovation, operational excellence, and connection.”

Habib’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for eXp Realty Canada, which has experienced record-setting agent growth and market expansion in the past year, seeing agent count grow to over 7,000 agents, across 10 provinces and territories, with a steady increase and growing presence in provinces including Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec. Under Habib’s leadership, eXp Realty Canada will continue scaling with purpose, staying grounded in its agent-first model while pushing the boundaries of innovation and collaboration.

As eXp Canada enters its next phase of growth, we invite agents, partners, and leaders to join us on this journey. Ready to shape the future of Canadian real estate? Visit join.exprealty.ca to learn more and connect with our growing community.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with nearly 83,000 agents across 25 international locations. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

