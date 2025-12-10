eXp Realty Elevates Executive Leadership Team: Appoints Carrie Lysenko as Chief Technology Officer and Holly Mabery to New Chief Brokerage Officer Role

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, "the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet" and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced two pivotal executive promotions designed to accelerate the company’s mission of empowering agents globally.

Carrie Lysenko, previously Chief Executive Officer of Zoocasa, has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer of eXp Realty. Additionally, Holly Mabery, previously Senior Vice President of Brokerage Operations, has been elevated to the newly created role of Chief Brokerage Officer. Both leaders will report directly to Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty.

“Growth isn't just learned, it’s lived. Carrie and Holly have lived the evolution of this industry, and they are the exact leaders we need to define our future,” said Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty. “Carrie creates technology that agents actually want to use, and Holly builds the brokerage operational trust that allows them to sleep at night. Elevating them to the C-Suite is more than a promotion; it’s a declaration that eXp Realty is doubling down on excellence, innovation, and the people who make this company great.”

These strategic moves underscore eXp Realty’s commitment to bridging cutting-edge technology with foundational brokerage excellence.

A Vision for Tech-Driven Growth

Carrie Lysenko brings a formidable track record of digital transformation to the CTO role. Since taking the helm as CEO of Zoocasa in April 2023, Lysenko successfully led the prop-tech company’s platform integration and lead generation capabilities across North America for eXp. An award-winning executive recognized as one of Canada’s Top 50 Executives, her background includes leadership roles at VerticalScope and The Weather Network. As CTO, Lysenko will drive the innovation roadmap, focusing on tools that simplify the agent experience and amplify productivity.

“Real estate is no longer just about the transaction; it’s about the digital ecosystem that powers it,” said Carrie Lysenko, Chief Technology Officer, eXp Realty. “Leading Zoocasa allowed me to see firsthand how data and design can transform an agent’s business. I am thrilled to bring that product-led mindset to eXp Realty’s global stage, building technology that isn’t just powerful and scaleable, but intuitive, empowering our agents to work smarter and grow faster.”

Brokerage Operational Excellence Meets Human Connection

Holly Mabery, a trusted voice in the industry and a champion for agent success, steps into the newly created role of Chief Brokerage Officer. Promoted to SVP of Brokerage Operations in 2024, Mabery has been instrumental in refining the state brokerage teams and compliance framework and that supports eXp’s rapid scale.

A testament to her influence beyond eXp, Mabery was also recently named President of the 2026 Real Estate Business Institute (REB) Board of Directors. This prestigious industry appointment underscores her reputation as a "broker's broker" and ensures eXp remains at the forefront of brokerage management standards. Her mandate is to elevate the brokerage experience, ensuring safety, compliance, and support remain best-in-class.

“At eXp, we haven’t just built a brokerage; we’ve built a community where agents feel seen and supported,” said Holly Mabery, Chief Brokerage Officer, eXp Realty. “This new role is a testament to eXp’s dedication to the human side of our business. I am honored to lead our incredible brokerage operations team as we continue to refine the backbone of this company, ensuring that as we grow in tech and size, we never lose sight of the excellence required to serve our agents and consumers.”

As eXp Realty continues to redefine the global real estate landscape, the appointments of Lysenko and Mabery signal a unified strategic direction, one where the speed of technological innovation is matched only by the strength of operational integrity. These leadership changes take effect immediately, positioning the brokerage to deliver unparalleled value to its agents and their clients in 2026 and beyond.

The Company also announced that Sumanth Kamath, who served as Chief Technology Officer since March 2024, has decided to leave eXp Realty to pursue a new leadership opportunity. eXp Realty thanks Kamath for his contributions and wishes him continued success in his next chapter.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com.

