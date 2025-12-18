eXp Realty Elevates Agent Tech-Stack with Land id Collaboration, Bringing Market-Leading Property Mapping and Intelligence to Agents Nationwide





The Brokerage’s Land & Ranch Group Will Spearhead the Rollout of the Powerful Platform, Designed to Give All Agents Unmatched Geospatial Data and Client Presentation Capabilities

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced a strategic partnership with property data and mapping intelligence company, Land id®. This collaboration will augment eXp’s robust technology platform by providing agents with access to Land id’s Pro-level subscription, delivering cutting-edge geospatial solutions designed to deepen property understanding, enhance market analysis, and sell listings faster.

The Land id platform will initially be championed by the eXp Land & Ranch Division to assist agents and their customers in the brokerage of specialized investments, including working and recreational farms, ranches, vineyards, and luxury land escapes. Agents in this elite group will gain immediate and unlimited access to the Land id Pro account on both mobile and browser applications, offering a modern, scalable suite of educational tools and marketing functionality that can digitize expansive landscapes in minutes.

“At eXp Realty, our mission is to provide our agents with the best-in-class tools and support, allowing them to lead their markets with confidence and professionalism,” said Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty. “We chose Land id because their sophisticated mapping and data intelligence platform empowers our agents to provide a deeper, more transparent analysis of any property, no matter the type. It’s a powerful, differentiating asset that enhances client trust and provides an undeniable competitive edge.”

The benefits of Land id span far beyond rural or specialty markets. The platform is equally beneficial in the frontcountry, providing eXp single-family agents and commercial advisors with an impressive portfolio of data-rich visualizations and real estate market insights. Agents can utilize Land id’s tools for price strategy, sharing 3D flyovers of homes and communities, revealing critical tax data, reducing inspection surprises, embedding interactive maps in listing websites, and creating dynamic geospatial presentations to impress leads.

The technology partnership’s advantages start with offering agents and clients transparent access to essential property data, including parcel boundaries, ownership histories, environmental concerns, water access, topography, tax information, and in essence, everything that influences property value and how people interact with the land.

“eXp Realty’s reputation for supporting its agents with strategic technology and a collaborative culture is unmatched in the industry,” said Steve Roberson, Founder, Land id®. “This partnership is a testament to Land id’s capabilities spanning all categories of real estate, empowering trusted, small town independent brokerages to better serve first-time buyers and top producers across major city centers alike. We are thrilled to integrate our tools with eXp’s expansive network, ensuring their agents have the clarity and insight needed to close any transaction.”

For more information about Land and Ranch, visit https://landandranch.exprealty.com/ and for more information about Land id, visit https://id.land/ .

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the Company’s and its management’s current expectations but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could impact actual results materially. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Land id technology integration, agent adoption and utilization of new tools, the enhancement of the Company’s platform and service offerings, and any anticipated operational or competitive advantages.

Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in forward-looking statements include real estate market fluctuations, changes in agent retention or recruitment, the Company’s ability to implement and scale new technology solutions, competitive pressures, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including but not limited to the most recently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K. We do not undertake any obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Media Contact

eXp World Holdings, Inc.

mediarelations@expworldholdings.com

Investor Relations

Denise Garcia

investors@expworldholdings.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/012a9dcf-d2a1-4b32-a18f-18d9fd4b1417