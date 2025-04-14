Dried Herbs Market size to worth USD 6.08 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Coherent Market Insights, the global dried herbs market is projected to be valued at USD 4.04 billion in 2025 and is expected to soar to approximately USD 6.08 billion by 2032, growing at a remarkable CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2032.

Global Dried Herbs Market Key Takeaways

By product type, the bay leaves category is expected to be worth $1.07 billion USD in 2025. This is owing to increased consumer interest in home cooking and the usage of dried herbs for flavouring and seasoning.

According to end-use, the food and beverage industry is predicted to generate 1.54 billion USD in 2025. This is due to wide usage of dried herbs in prepared foods, snacks, sauces, and beverages for their health benefits and flavor-enhancing properties.

By distribution channel, the online retail segment is expected to account for 2.87 billion USD in 2025, driven by the growing popularity of e-commerce and consumer preference for simple shopping for dried herbs and herbal goods.

North America will remain in the lead, with 1.57 billion USD in 2025. This is because there is high demand for natural and organic products, and increasing consumer interest in health and wellbeing.

Increasing Consumer Demand for Organic and Natural Products

Growing need for organic and natural products, fuelled by health-conscious consumers. drives market demand for dried herbs market. Expanding culinary trends and focus on natural ingredients fuels demand for dried herbs market.

Dried Herbs Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2025 $4.04 billion Estimated Value by 2032 $6.08 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Historical Data 2020 To 2024 Forecast Period 2025 To 2032 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product Type, By Nature, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Expanding culinary trends



• Focus on natural ingredients Restraints & Challenges • Price fluctuations of raw materials



• Threat from synthetic alternatives

Opportunities for Growth

Natural and organic ingredients are becoming increasingly popular among consumers, pushed by health-conscious tendencies. Dried herbs, as natural taste enhancers, are becoming increasingly popular as consumers seek clean-label products free of artificial ingredients.

The increasing demand for diversity in food and drink by consumers gives opportunity to dry herb farmers to try out new flavor profiles and product shapes. Trying new flavors and presentation can assist you in grabbing a larger market share.

Influence of Weather and Climatic Conditions on Raw Material Prices

Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices: The price of raw herbs depends on weather, crop yield, and availability of cultivable land. Such fluctuations can lead to shortages of supplies and increased production costs, having an effect on the overall market dynamics.

Environmental Factors and Climate Change: Herb production is highly vulnerable to climatic conditions. Poor weather conditions and climate change may have a dramatic impact on the production of crops, leading to supply imbalances and price volatility.

Emerging Market Trend:

Growing Demand for Herbal Wellness Products: Dehydrated herbs are gaining widespread use in wellness products like tea, supplements, and skin care. More consumers are shifting toward herbs such as chamomile, lavender, and peppermint for their perceived health benefits.

Expansion of E-commerce Channels: As online shopping becomes more popular, more consumers are buying dried herbs through e-commerce platforms. This trend increases accessibility and convenience while also creating new markets for dried herb producers

Analyst View:

The dried herbs market is steadily expanding, driven by increased consumer demand for natural and organic products, as well as the growing popularity of herbal wellness and culinary trends. However, enterprises wishing to benefit on this expansion must overcome hurdles such as raw material price variations, climate change implications on crop yields, and competition from fresh herbs and synthetic substitutes. Furthermore, assuring product quality and resolving concerns about adulteration would be critical in earning consumer trust and boosting market share, said senior analyst Yash Doshi.

Key Player Insights

Mevive International

All-Season Herbs Pvt. Ltd.

British Pepper & Spice Company

McCormick and Company, Inc.

DF World of Spices GmbH

Koninklijke Euroma BV

Paulig Group

Olam International

Kräuter Mix GmbH

RAMÓN SABATER S.A.U.

Naturalin

Husarich GmbH

Royal Spices



Key Developments

In 2023, Dabur Vatika introduced the "Rosemary Hair Growth Oil with Hibiscus & Coconut Oil" broadening its range of products. This latest addition to their hair care line is intended to appeal to people looking for natural ways to boost hair growth.

In 2023, Aliver also made a noteworthy entry into the European market with their new line of rosemary oil products. The launch received a phenomenal response, suggesting considerable consumer interest in natural health and hair care solutions.

Detailed Segmentation-

By Product Type: Oregano Rosemary Sage Savory Mint Thyme Bay Leaves Others





By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Application:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Distribution Channel:

B2B

B2C

By Region:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



