HEINEKEN appoints new Regional President Africa and Middle East

Amsterdam, 14 April 2025 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) today announces that it has appointed Guillaume Duverdier as Regional President Africa Middle East (AME), and member of the HEINEKEN Executive Team, as per 1 July 2025. Guillaume, currently Managing Director HEINEKEN México, will succeed Roland Pirmez, who will be retiring after a successful career of 29 years within the company.

Guillaume Duverdier

Guillaume joined HEINEKEN in 2000 and has built an impressive 25-year career as a commercial leader and Managing Director across the business. He has operated in a wide range of markets differing in market archetype, size, complexity, and across multiple continents. He has been Managing Director in Tunesia, Egypt, Poland, Spain, and our largest operation globally Mexico. His track record of delivering strong business results across these varied markets is a testament to his expertise, adaptability and business acumen.



Most recently, Guillaume has served as Managing Director of HEINEKEN México since January 2022, where he significantly accelerated financial results and drove impactful strategic initiatives. Under his leadership, HEINEKEN México achieved outstanding business performance, with notable expansion of Six—HEINEKEN México’s retail chain of 17,000 stores—which is a foundation of the company’s market strategy. While accelerating digital transformation in sales, he also oversaw the commissioning of the Meoqui Can Factory—the first of its kind in the HEINEKEN world—supporting HEINEKEN’s vertical integration strategy and operational excellence. In terms of sustainability, HEINEKEN México became the company’s top performer in efficient water use, setting a benchmark across the global network.





Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board, commented: “Guillaume’s successful track record of 25 years within HEINEKEN will ensure a smooth transition. His steadfast commitment to excellence, his business acumen, and his ability to lead with both heart and discipline have left an enduring legacy in every market he has worked in. I extend my thanks for his valuable contributions to our México business and wish him continued success in his next chapter as a Regional President”.

Roland Pirmez

Roland began his career living and working in various African countries, including the Democratic Republic of Congo, before joining HEINEKEN in 1996 as Managing Director – Angola. From there he transitioned to Asia where he was General Manager of Thai Asia Pacific Brewery from 1998 to 2002. He then led HEINEKEN’s entry into the Russian market, building the business as CEO of HEINEKEN Russia until 2008.

After Russia, Roland returned to Asia Pacific as CEO of Asia Pacific Breweries, where he played a critical role in driving HEINEKEN’s business in the region. His tenure saw significant acceleration in growth, strengthening HEINEKEN APAC into a key pillar of our company’s global footprint.

During his ten-year tenure as Regional President for AME, Roland led the business through major volatility, including the COVID pandemic and major currency devaluations. Under his leadership, the AME region entered a new phase with the acquisition of Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited, creating Heineken Beverages in Southern Africa in 2022, and the announcement of the first major brewery in the Gulf region through the Sirocco Joint Venture.

Roland shaped the commercial growth agenda, building multi-category portfolios for top-line growth. He pioneered digitizing the route to consumer, leading to increased market grip, consistent market share gains, and improved customer satisfaction. His ability to lead in uncertain circumstances while delivering sustained performance made him a key figure of HEINEKEN’s global success.



Dolf van den Brink, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board commented: “I would like to congratulate Roland for his remarkable 29-year career at HEINEKEN. His deep expertise and unwavering passion for the business has significantly contributed to HEINEKEN’s success. Roland is an exceptional team builder with a strong focus on nurturing talent. He has always relished being in the market, celebrating the joy of true togetherness. I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for his valuable contributions to the business and wish him a well-deserved retirement.”

