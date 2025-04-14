Make a Splash This Semana Santa & Pride at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puerto Vallarta’s Semana Santa and Pride Week are about to get even more fabulous, and The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is at the center of the celebration. As the world’s first luxury gay hotel brand, The Tryst invites you to join a star-studded lineup of unforgettable events—complete with dazzling drag performances, rooftop pool parties, elegant dining under the stars, and community-focused festivities in the heart of Zona Romántica.

Risen & Ready: A Sexy Semana Santa at The Tryst

Get ready for a holy weekend of unholy fun, as The Tryst Puerto Vallarta turns up the heat for Semana Santa with a fierce lineup of events featuring some of Mexico’s most iconic drag performers.

Thursday, April 17: Dinner Under the Stars (Drag Edition): This week only, our signature open-air dinner show gets a dazzling makeover. Join us in The Courtyard for a special performance by Leexa Fox—winner of the latest season Drag Race Mexico—and the electrifying Elektra Vandergeld, also from Season 2. Expect vocals, glamour, and more than a few surprises. Reservations available on OpenTable.

Friday, April 18: Sunset Cocktails at OCHO – Start the weekend right with craft cocktails, skyline views, and a crowd that’s as stunning as the sunset. Join us at OCHO, our rooftop cocktail lounge, for a night of music, mingling, and a few surprises.

Sunday, April 20: The Wettest Drag Brunch in the World in The Courtyard– First Lady of The Tryst, Pelayo, gets an extra jolt of star power as Elektra Vandergeld joins the show. Expect bottomless mimosas, Tryst Pinky Shots, and catwalks built for splashing. Showtimes at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Sunday Rooftop Pool Party (Encore!): The drag doesn’t stop at brunch. Head to the rooftop on Sunday for a pool party hosted by Elektra Vandergeld. Poolside realness, signature cocktails, and go-go boys galore. No reservations needed. Just your best Easter look and a willingness to slay.

The Heart of Pride Beats at The Tryst Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta’s most iconic gay luxury hotel is turning up the heat for Pride Week with a lineup of unforgettable events, fierce queens, and fabulous community moments—all set in the heart of Zona Romántica.

Tuesday, May 20: Out & About PV Mixer – Mingle with local LGBTQ+ leaders and tastemakers over cocktails at the Tryst. Networking, but make it gay. Happy hour starts at 6 PM.

Tuesday, May 20: Vallarta Pride Screening Event – An intimate evening of film, storytelling, and celebration of queer voices on screen. Get your tickets at vallartapride.org. Showtime is 8 PM.

Fri May 23: Drag Derby + Street Fair Extravaganza – After the Pride Parade the real party begins and it’s heels on wheels, baby. Sponsored by The Tryst, this street-block spectacle features local drag queens competing in a fabulous obstacle course down Calle Pulpito. Stay for the street fair and Drag Extravaganza—it’s camp, community, and chaos in the best way.

Friday, May 23: After Party – Once the Drag Derby wraps, take the celebration to the roof for an evening of cocktails and fun.

Sunday, May 25: Drag Brunch & Pool Party – The Wettest Drag Brunch in the World features a surprise appearance by global drag superstars followed by a spectacular rooftop pool party with a DJ and The Tryst’s iconic go-go dancers.

The Tryst Puerto Vallarta is putting on the final touches for its grand opening later this month.

The hotel’s acclaimed Courtyard restaurant is now fully open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner seven days a week. Reservations for dinner and events can be made via OpenTable or by contacting the hotel directly.

Ready to book your tryst? Head to trysthotels.com and follow @trysthotels for all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama.

# # #

About Tryst Hotels

Tryst Hotels are a collection of luxury boutique hotels that offer an upscale, inclusive experience for guests seeking high-end accommodations with a vibrant, social atmosphere. Part of Tristan Schukraft’s Tryst Hospitality family of LGBTQ+ venues, Tryst Hotels are in some of the world's most popular LGBT destinations, providing guests with unique experiences, exceptional service, and a commitment to community and sustainability. Each property offers a one-of-a-kind stay where you can experience your best self, even on your worst behavior. Book your tryst in Puerto Vallarta, San Juan or Fire Island by visiting trysthotels.com. Follow all the poolside glamour and brunchtime drama by following @trysthotels.

Attachments