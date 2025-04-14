Growth Agency Moburst Acquires Podcast Agency Kitcaster

NEW YORK, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moburst , the leading mobile-first digital marketing agency, today announces its acquisition of Kitcaster , an award-winning podcast agency, empowering companies to amplify visibility, establish authority and foster long-term relationships with key audiences through strategic podcast booking.

Founded in 2017 by Brandy Whalen and Ryan Estes, Kitcaster has carved a niche in the podcasting space by connecting clients with top podcasts to enhance their clients’ brands and share executives’ expertise through meaningful conversations. Kitcaster has achieved impressive growth and client success, earning prestigious accolades including Inc. Magazine’s Best Places to Work, Colorado Companies to Watch, ColoradoBiz Magazine’s Top 200 Privately Owned Companies and Denver Business Journal’s Best Places to Work.

Podcasting has become one of the most influential channels for brand engagement. With over 584 million podcast listeners worldwide and 55% of the U.S. population aged 12+ listening to a podcast at least once a month, the medium’s reach is vast. Podcast ad spending worldwide is projected to hit $4.46 billion by 2025, highlighting podcasts as a critical platform for brand awareness and consumer connection.

With podcasts rapidly evolving as a marketing tool, offering businesses an authentic way to engage with their target audiences, Moburst’s acquisition of Kitcaster allows the company to tap into the growing sector. Kitcaster's data-driven approach and proven success in securing podcast placements allows Moburst clients to capitalize on this booming industry.

“Podcasting has become one of the most powerful tools for thought leadership today,” said Gilad Bechar, founder and CEO of Moburst. “With Kitcaster, we are able to offer another avenue to engage with key client audiences, ensuring we deliver impactful and proven results. This further establishes our clients’ companies and executives as credible sources, while building customer loyalty.”

“Joining Moburst gives us the ability to offer our clients even more comprehensive services and capabilities,” said Ryan Estes, co-founder of Kitcaster. “Together, we’ll provide even more powerful marketing solutions, delivering significant value to brands looking to expand their reach through podcasting.”

Kitcaster, along with its 52 active clients, will be integrated into Uproar by Moburst , the company’s new public relations division, expanding opportunities for both existing and new clients. This is Moburst’s fourth acquisition in the past five years – its second in the last five months.

"Our acquisition strategy focuses on building best-in-class services and bringing them all under one roof," Bechar said. "Moburst is an end-to-end solution designed to help businesses grow by providing a comprehensive mix of strategies, whether it's digital marketing, PR, SEO, influencer marketing, social media, app development or related services, all working in perfect synergy."

Moburst’s offices are located in New York City, Miami, San Francisco, Tel Aviv, London, Orlando and now Denver, where Kitcaster is based.

About Moburst

Moburst is a digital full-service, mobile-first marketing agency that helps companies to scale and become category leaders. We love solving the clients’ tough digital challenges and firmly believe that creative thinking, advanced technology, and data, are the main drivers of success at scale.

Hundreds of companies, from startups to global brands, such as Google, Discovery, Uber, Samsung, Barnes and Noble, and Reddit have leveraged our services to enhance their products and maximize their KPIs:

STRATEGY: Mobile Strategy, Product Design, Digital & Social Strategy, Analytics & BI

ORGANIC: ASO, SEO, CRO, Link Building, Localization, Public Relations

CREATIVE: Concept & Design Services, Video Production, Content, UI-UX

MEDIA: Social, Search, Networks & RTBs, Influencers, Email, OTT, Premium Publishers

DEVELOP: Wireframes, Websites, Apps, Tools

Every day, our team’s mission is to innovate creative solutions that connect brands with highly targeted audiences that convert into loyal users.