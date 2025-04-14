Tier One Partners Named to PRovoke Media’s List of 80 Best PR Agencies in the US

BOSTON and CHICAGO, April 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tier One Partners, a women-owned, full-service integrated marketing agency, today announced its inclusion in PRovoke Media’s inaugural list of the 80 Best PR Agencies in the United States . This highly selective, fully merit-based list features agencies of all sizes, across a full range of sectors and specialist practice areas, based on extensive research by PRovoke Media editors.

PRovoke Media is a leading global platform dedicated to the public relations and communications industry. As part of the 80 Best PR Agencies in the US recognition, PRovoke Media highlighted Tier One’s ability to cultivate long-standing client relationships, deliver measurable results, and lead with creativity and innovation in campaign execution and thought leadership.

“At Tier One, we are committed to keeping our clients one step ahead through the most innovative marketing communications approaches,” said Marian Hughes, co-founder and Managing Partner at Tier One. “This relentless focus, combined with our mission to be indispensable partners to our clients, is the foundation of our long-standing client relationships. We’re honored to be named one of PRovoke’s 80 Best PR Agencies in the U.S. It’s a true testament to our innovation and the depth and dedication of our collective team.”

“This list is different from other rankings and more authoritative than other lists because it is based entirely on the knowledge and judgment of our experienced editorial team,” says PRovoke Media founder and CEO Paul Holmes. “In our research, we conducted thousands of discussions with PR agency leaders and their clients over the course of a year and have an unparalleled understanding of the agency landscape.”

Tier One’s capabilities and client portfolio have continued to evolve since the agency opened its doors in 2003. Being included on PRovoke Media’s list of the 80 Best PR Agencies in the U.S. is the latest in a series of industry honors, following Tier One’s recognition by PRNEWS as a 2025 Agency Elite Top 120.

To get in touch or to learn more about Tier One, visit wearetierone.com .

About Tier One

Now in our 22nd year, Tier One Partners is a women-owned full-service integrated marketing agency offering PR, content, and digital marketing services. We work with innovators in B2B and B2C AI and other disruptive technologies, digital healthcare, financial services, energy tech, and manufacturing to develop award-winning creative, data-driven strategies that propel them to industry leader status. From day one, we’re committed to earning our clients’ trust, sharing their vision, and embedding their purpose into everything we do. One team, advancing one mission. To learn more, visit wearetierone.com.

Media Contact:

Kathy Wilson

kwilson@tieronepr.com